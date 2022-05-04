TILLAMOOK – The Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts will present "On Golden Pond" at The Barn Community Playhouse, opening with a champagne gala on Friday at 7 p.m.
Celebrating more than 40 years on the North Coast, the association has chosen to perform a local favorite as a tribute. "On Golden Pond" first debuted at the Tillamook venue in 2003. Directed by Robert Buckingham, the newest rendition of the play will feature a cast of characters as they tackle family drama, love, aging and healing with charm and humor.
General admission for the performance is $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Additional shows will be held each Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and each Sunday at 2 p.m. through May 22. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.tillamooktheater.com.
