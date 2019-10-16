MANZANITA – From pastels to ceramics, the Hoffman Center Art Gallery will feature four artists this month. The free gallery is open to the public every Friday through Sunday from 1 — 5 p.m in October at 594 Laneda Ave.
Patti Isaacs is a silk painter and paper artist who has created Iris Fold art for over a decade. She will teach an Iris Fold class at the Hoffman Center this month. Her work was displayed at the Portland Japanese Gardens and Oregon State University.
Shane Sjogren, ceramics artist, has been a North Coast resident for nearly a decade. He derives inspiration from the community and works as the stewardship lead at the Lower Nehalem Land Trust.
Stephen Gehring is a pastel artist whose inspiration resulted from surfing at Indian beach.
Barry Calvarese works in clay, encaustic, clay mono-printing and multimedia. His work focuses on the environment and human nature.
For more information visit hoffmanarts.org
