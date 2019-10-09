ASTORIA — October's Second Saturday Art Walk takes place 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12. Visit local galleries, chat with friends, artists and art-lovers and enjoy refreshments.
1. The Art Loft
106 3rd St. (above Dots ‘N Doodles art supplies)
Featuring a greeting card extravaganza, all day on Oct. 12. Original hand-painted cards, prints of original card paintings, postcards and cards for every occasion will be available. Refreshments from 1–4 p.m.
2. Paul Polson Gallery
100 10th St.
Featuring oil paintings and water-based works ranging from impressionistic landscapes to surrealism.
3. The Secret Gallery
160 10th St.
Dave McMacken has spent over 50 years working as a graphic designer, illustrator and painter for music, film, advertising, games and books. The gallery will host an opening reception for part two of its Dave McMacken retrospective on Saturday.
4. West Coast Artisans
160 10th St.
We are pleased to present new work by Kitty Paino, Cat Loyd, Rick Crawford and our newest artist, Robin Davis.
5. Weird Sisters Freak Boutique
10th and Marine Drive (Underground Building)
We invite the community to the Hidden Underground Experience and to exhibit their strange and unusual items in the WS LAB. Come Gawk, or participate. Meet fellow collectors of the odd object at Exquisite Corpse. 10% off store items if you’re in costume.
6. KALA
1017 Marine Drive
KALA presents Astoria/Portland artist Jenessa Manion. Lifetime painter Manion takes a break from realism, discovering a new passion in abstract and mixed media fluid painting — to invoke mood and imagination for its viewers. Meet Manion and enjoy refreshments from 5–8 p.m. during art walk.
7. Astoria Vintage Hardware
1162 Marine Drive
We are hosting friends Martha Stephens and Jen Hufnagel as they display individual and joint creations in this month’s Pop Up Shop. Stephens creates whimsical animal mounts and shadow boxes. Hufnagel will be sharing a variety of fiber craft pieces and handmade leather wallets. They have also created a wonderful collection of handmade soaps, a face cream and salve that would be a delightful addition to anyone’s daily regimen.
8. Imogen Gallery
240 11th St.
Featuring printmaker Gin Laughery, formerly of Astoria, who traded coastal life for the high plateau desert region of Central Oregon. Laughery brings a rich collection of monotype prints depicting landscape imagery through abstraction, color and texture. Laughery readily interprets her new terrain through printmaking, sharing a focused collection inspired by the high desert.
9. Cargo
240 11th St.
October is the time for our 10th annual Day of the Dead alter. Stop by and visit with folks' art pieces from Mexico.
10. Finnware
1124 Commercial St.
Augusta from Nomadic Artistry will be demonstrating Sámi style bracelet making. Pewter handicraft and weaving of bands involve a mixture of native and borrowed techniques dating back centuries.
11. Luminari Arts
1133 Commercial St.
We are hosting the Second Annual Eye Ball featuring local artists Carol Edwards, Diane Jackson, Sid Deluca, Charlotte Bruhn and J Griffis. This is a fun celebration of the season, incorporating Halloween, Samhain and Day of the Dead elements. Eye Ball food by Debbie Shelton. Live music with Red Beans and Rice, showcasing the amazing talents of John Orr and Ted Brainard.
12. Forsythea
1124 Commercial St.
The Fall Equinox has passed and there is no going back. We are embracing the season here at Forsythea with new scented candles, warm patterned pillows, scarves and a host of comfy products to enjoy the season.
13. Odd Things and Objects
1445 Commercial St.
Proud to present the very talented Victoria Kingsbury on guitar for a special Libra birthday party. Today we all need the influence of these free spirited, fair and balanced creatures among us. Please join us for refreshments and a lively sing-along and check out our unique art and vintage treasures.
14. RiverSea Gallery
1160 Commercial St.
Presenting "A Night at the Natural History Museum" featuring artists Dave Benz and Jill McVarish whose latest work alludes to historical themes with a playful, uncanny twist. "Toys Take Me Back" features portraits of vintage toys by Rebecca Sentgeorge, and "The Fine Line Between Dreams and Reality" features a collection of jewelry and small art objects by Tabor Porter celebrating the upcoming Day of the Dead. Come meet the artists and enjoy refreshments and live music by Kit Garoutte and Ann Fleming.
15. Table 360 Bakery
1184 Commercial St.
Meet and greet local artist, Reba Owen, as she shares her exhibit of Halloween themed watercolor paintings. All proceeds will benefit the Wildlife Center of the North Coast.
16. The Art Stall
1268 Commercial St.
See the work of several local artists and newly added artist Wenda Vorce. Her assemblage work is made from recycled and found objects, several with a nautical theme. Her acrylic paintings of trees are colorful and whimsical.
17. TEMPO Gallery
1271 Commercial St.
"Women in Hats" is the theme of Vicki Baker’s show this month. She has created a series of small 6”x6” paintings. Each painting depicts women drawn from her imagination in all styles of hats. Enjoy keyboard and violin duos by Denise Reed and Sabine Muth.
18. Old Town Framing Company
1287 Commercial St.
We welcome our framer Corrie, doing her amazing henna tattoos. Cost is free but tips appreciated. Also featuring musical guest, Casual Cowboy. American gothic folk, sultry sounds to calm the ego, a dreamlike trance, a floating waltz. Don’t miss this.
19. Coastal Oregon Artist Residency exhibit
1312 Commercial St. (Anita Building)
Regional artists, Drea Rose Frost and Jeremy Furnish present work created during their Coastal Oregon Artist Residency, an annual collaboration between Recology Western Oregon and Astoria Visual Arts. Frost’s work revolves around repeat patterns in nature. Furnish’s work encourages awareness of consumerism and our planet.
20. Penpoint Gallery inside WORLD
1310 Duane St.
Penpoint art of Pat Kankkonen is on display. Remarkable ability to see and draw amazing detail led Kankkonen to create stunning reflections of nature’s purity as well as blends with mankind’s additions — farms and fences, grand architecture, ships and trains.
21. Reach Break Brewing
1343 Duane St.
Reach Break is presenting two artists this month. Zachary Caswell specializes in abstract art, largely utilizing recycled materials in supporting the green movement. Melissa LaBounty specializes in realistic art, with an inspiration of mid-century pop icons.
22. Munk Tiki
1241 Duane St.
Presenting tiki artists from around the country with paintings and sculpture from over 20 artists. Throw on your Hawaiian shirt and join us.
23. Oscar d'Masi Studio & Gallery
395 11th St.
d'Masi has new work to enjoy and will be here to chat about his paintings. We offer multiple print sizes, exclusive art mugs and tiles.
24. AVA Artist-in-Residence
372 10th St. (Upstairs)
Soulful playfulness is what Oscar Nelson wants to convey with his latest work as he takes a light-hearted approach in combining abstraction, street art influences and asemic writing. Next door, Morrison Pierce’s newest mixed media paintings feature portraits of locals that are behind some of the great art happenings in Astoria. AVA’s a-i-r program provides free studio space for 4 months to artists to promote their artistic pursuits.
25. AVA Center for the Arts
1000 Duane St.
Astoria Visual Arts welcomes past and present artists-in-residence both from the AVA a-i-r program and those that have been awarded the Coastal Oregon Artist Residency, a partnership between Western Recology Oregon and AVA. Since 2015, 31 artists have been awarded residencies. This show highlights these artists in a group exhibit titled "Emerging."
26. Astoria Studio Collective
1010 Duane St. (Upstairs)
The collective houses 19 art studios on three floors, with a common space gallery on the second floor. The artists mediums range from ceramics, painting, sculptures, jewelry, digital design, mixed media and makers.
27. Sea Gypsy Gifts
1001 Commercial St.
Join us to celebrate our five year anniversary this month. We started with five local artists and are up to 40 wonderful, amazing, artistic people who work hard creating this gallery. And don’t forget to vote for the Odd Fellows Building. Help us and our neighbors at Pier Pressure to restore this lovely building.
28. Reclamation Marketplace
936 Commercial St.
Reclamation is pleased to announce that we will be displaying the talented Angela Myers’ vintage beaded embroidery and other original artwork through October. We will also be featuring the psychedelic techno trance music of DJ MK-VZ.
