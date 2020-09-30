SEASIDE — The September Seaside First Saturday Art Walk will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
TigerLily Gallery, 613 Broadway St.
Featuring artist and art instructor Edi Olson, who is based in Vancouver, Washington. Olson paints with a palette knife, then uses a brush to refine and add detail. Works feature ocean scenes, her favorite subject.
Pizza a’fetta, 611 Broadway St.
Presenting hand painted wall murals by Oregon artist Donny Masterson, whose works reflect an interest in photography and film. The Stephanie Inn has rooms that feature Masterson’s art.
SunRose Gallery, 606 Broadway St.
Showcasing ceramicist Terri Axness from Muddy Creek Studio, felted wall sculpture artist Robin Montero and “quilted” painter Ronni Harris.
Pacific Heirloom Art and Collectables, 608 Broadway St.
Featuring a collectable figurehead that served as the face of a ship. The piece is a symbolic maidenhead meant to protect sailors, bring good omens and intimidate enemies.
Fairweather House and Gallery, 612 Broadway St.
Presenting the opening reception for “LIGHT and SHADOWS,” the gallery’s October art sale and show. Regional artists featured include Diane Copenhaver, Linda Fenton-Mendenhall, Neal Maine, Emily Miller, Diana Nadal and Vanessa K. Stokes. Paul Brent will offer a live painting demonstration. The exhibit draws attention to “the beauty of the understated, giving the viewer a chance to focus on texture.”
The Whet Spot, 12 N. Holladay Drive
Showcasing Billy Lutz, local artist, musician and philosopher. Patrons can enjoy craft beers, ciders and wines.
Starry Night Inn and Art Hotel, 811 1st Ave.
Featuring art from Oregon artists. Raven Lloyd’s new constellation art piece will be presented, alongside her hand painted coasters, which can be mounted and hung.
Find additional original art during the day at Seaside Coffee House, 3 N. Holladay Drive; Bliss Mercantile & Brocante, 734 Broadway St.; Seaside Antique Mall, 726 Broadway St.; and at Rust and Dust Vintage, 810 Broadway St.
