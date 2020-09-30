GEARHART — The Gearhart First Saturday Art Walk will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Refreshments will be served at participating locations.
A Great Gallery, 576 Pacific Way
Featuring a new piece reflecting “quintessential Gearhart” by owner Susan Thomas and a new bird collage from Mary Ann Gantenbein. New gallery canvas prints and bundles of yarn will also be available.
Cascade Sothebys, 587 Pacific Way
Presenting photographs by Richard Newman. Newman grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, and now lives in Gearhart and Beaverton. He takes photos of landscapes, nature, sports and historical objects, with a focus on “the various textures that nature has provided.”
Pacific Crest Cottage, 726 Pacific Way
Showcasing the folk group “Sassy Lassies.” Featured musicians include Chelsea Donahue, Victoria Kingsbury, Joseph Stephanson and Janet Clark. The music will be performed outdoors between 4 and 6 p.m., weather permitting. Space is limited and registration is requested by texting 503-440-2547.
The Natural Nook, 738 Pacific Way
Representing more than 20 local consignment artists’ ever-changing artistic endeavors.
Trail’s End Art Association, 656 A St.
Featuring a new show in honor of the gallery’s committee members. The eclectic show will feature art by Maryanne Gantenbein, Linda Schaeffer, Judy Madson, Judith Fredrikson, Deanne Johnson, Gheri Fouts, Susan Bish, Linda Wyss and Linda Gebhart. Numerous mediums will be featured. Other artists’ works will also be displayed.
