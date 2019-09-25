Poets Tony Pfannenstiel, above left, and John Purdin attach a “poetry box” to the wall at Adelaide’s Coffee Shop at 1401 Bay Ave. in Ocean Park, Washington. They and other like-minded poets are building and installing boxes to showcase poems in Ocean Park and plan other locations in Long Beach and Ilwaco. Poems are submitted by local writers and change periodically. The concept is to brighten the day for passersby. To celebrate the campaign, the group will host a poetry hour at 3 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Ocean Park Library, 1308 256th Place, Ocean Park. For more details, or to submit a poem, contact Pfannenstiel at tonypfan@aol.com or call 503-720-6786.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.