ASTORIA — November's Second Saturday Art Walk takes place 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 9. Visit local galleries, chat with friends, artists and art-lovers and enjoy refreshments.
1. The Art Loft
106 3rd St. (above Dots ‘N Doodles art supplies)
Honoring all military personnel, active and retired and their families. Artwork by veterans and their families will be exhibited, as well as memorabilia including photographs, posters, medals, hats, uniforms, etc. A reception will be held from 1-4 p.m.
2. Treasure Alley
Pier 11 - 77 11th St.
Local photographer Linda Fenton-Mendenhall will be featuring North Oregon Coast landscapes and seascapes in various media. Fenton-Mendenhall captures the ever-changing coastline with it’s breathtaking views through her lens.
3. Paul Polson Gallery
100 10th St.
Featuring a new painting and variety of oil paintings, past and present. See Polson's continuously changing wall of smaller works in a variety of mediums.
4. The Secret Gallery
160 10th St.
Presenting "Caravaggio Died of the Jello Fever." A constant brawler, he killed a man, was exiled to Malta, escaped, and survived multiple attempts on his life. Ultimately, his weakness for flavored gelatin is what killed him. The gallery will also exhibit a food-themed group show featuring new works by Tyson Grumm, Tom Giesler, Jen Brown, Hickory Mertsching, Morrison Pierce and Phillip P. Marzipan III.
5. West Coast Artisans Gallery
160 10th St.
Showing amazing pressed flower art by Mariko Maita and oils by Michael Muldoon. Check out the artisan soaps and lip balm by Robin Davis along with new wire wrapped pendants by Amanda Smith.
6. KALA
1017 Marine Drive
Showing art by Jenessa Manion from 5-7 p.m. This native Astorian/Portland artist paints lush and dreamy organic abstracts. Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuente will perform at 7:30 p.m.
7. Imogen Gallery
240 11th St.
Presenting the gallery's 5th annual invitational exhibition exploring humanity through portraiture. The gallery welcomes back Reed Clarke, Meghann Hanour and Ruth Shively. Each artist explores the essence of humanity, moving beyond the surface to consider the underlying. Perhaps even to see ourselves through the eyes of others.
8. Cargo
240 11th St.
Cargo is getting ready for the holidays with lots of ornaments from around the world.
9. Forsythea
1124 Commercial St.
Artist Annie Eskelin uses exploratory mark-making to create narrative paintings. In her recent series, "Spatial Relation," flowers and utilitarian objects occupy the same space, sometimes intertwined in a seemingly perilous situation suggesting longing and other emotions.
10. Luminari Arts
1133 Commercial St.
Enjoy the incredible offerings of Ted Brainard and friends, featuring old tunes, new classics and lots of foot tapping. In house tarot readings with Judith.
11. Holly McHone Jewelers
1150 Commercial St.
Creating unique and individually custom designed jewelry. Create something new with your own gemstones or find out how Holly can be your personal diamond shopper in Antwerp, Belgium, the diamond capital of the world.
12. RiverSea Gallery
1160 Commercial St.
Richard Rowland, Randy McClelland and Brand Dichter present an exhibition of their ceramics fired in a Japanese-style anagama kiln. The three artists have been firing together for over 20 years. This exhibition celebrates their history together and honors a select group of Maori master clay artists who gave the new kiln its name: Ahikaaroa (Fire from Long Ago).
13. The Art Stall
1268 Commercial St.
Please join us for refreshments and shop early for Christmas. Featuring original art by local artists and many gift ideas among the collectibles for sale. Artist display space available.
14. TEMPO Gallery
1271 Commercial St.
Edward Peterson will be the November featured artist. His show, “Artful Expressions of Thanks,” will be a colorful cornucopia of acrylic paintings. Peterson has recently returned from a successful solo show in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Peter Unander will play keyboard jazz.
15. Old Town Framing Company
1287 Commercial St.
See Ambre Von Rose present a Polaroid showcase.
16. Penpoint Gallery inside WORLD
1310 Duane St.
Penpoint art of Pat Kankkonen is on display. A remarkable ability to see and draw amazing detail led Kankkonen to create stunning reflections of nature’s purity as well as blends with mankind’s additions.
17. Bridge and Tunnel Bottleshop & Taproom
1162 Marine Drive.
“I have been an artist forever. Looking and seeing what it means to be a witness in times of change and upheaval, with the natural world under attack and in retreat. Animal imagery has always figured into my work.” — Featured artist
18. The Vaulted Gallery
1389 Duane St.
Artists Jen and James Crowe invite the public to join their Grand Opening celebration with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Featuring panoramic landscape photography by James Crowe, as well as jewelry, handwoven art scarves, textile art and paintings by Jen Crowe.
19. Munk Tiki
1241 Duane St.
Presenting Tiki artists from around the country with paintings and sculpture from over 20 artists. Throw on your Hawaiian shirt and join us.
20. Oscar d'Masi Studio & Gallery
395 11th St.
d'Masi has new work to enjoy and will be here to chat about his paintings. Offering multiple print sizes, exclusive art mugs and tiles.
21. AVA Artist-in-Residence
372 10th St. (Upstairs)
Oscar Nelson will be presenting earlier oil works as well as new mixed media pieces in a new human/nature series. Morrison Pierce will present "Magic is in the Air," his latest mixed media paintings.
22. AVA Center for the Arts
1000 Duane St.
Six local artists — Kristin Shauck, Anna Lee Larimore, Betsey Nelson, Marie Powell, Penny Treat and Kirsten Horning — each use the prompt “the edge” to create a unique and personal body of work. The individual meaning for each artist varies drastically, some referencing the impact of humans on our environment, or the edge where land, sea and sky meet. Meet the artists during Art Walk.
23. Astoria Makers
1000 Duane St.
Astoria Makers is a custom design and fabrication studio hosting items for purchase from a variety of local makers. Come see some fantastic and recently added local work.
24. Astoria Studio Collective
1010 Duane St. (Upstairs)
The collective houses 19 art studios on three floors, with a common space gallery on the second floor. The artist mediums range from ceramics, painting, sculptures, jewelry, digital design, mixed media and makers.
25. Sea Gypsy Gifts
1001 Commercial St.
Join us to celebrate our five year anniversary. We started with five local artists and are up to 40 wonderful, amazing, artistic people who work hard creating this gallery.
26. Reclamation Marketplace
936 Commercial St.
Reclamation Marketplace will be featuring the vibrant work of Portland-based artist Becky Dawson.
27. Astoria Warming Center
First Methodist Church, 1078 Franklin Ave.
Artists’ submissions for our logo contest will be on display with a reception.
