ASTORIA — The Astoria Library presents 10th Street Stage: Rainy Season Edition, a free, three-part concert series taking place in the library’s reading room, 450 10th St.
The series starts at 7 p.m. Friday with local folk duo, Perspicuity.
Perspicuity is Joanne Rideout and Jerry Middaugh. The duo performs vocal and guitar arrangements of traditional folk songs and contemporary songs related to traditional music. Some selections are of Appalachian origin, some Irish. Some are from the folk music movement of the 1960s and 1970s, drawn from Folkways records, Vanguard records, Riverside records, Stimson records (now Smithsonian Folkways) and music heard at festivals and coffeehouse concerts.
Rideout has been a singer most of her life. She learned harmony singing from her mother. Middaugh – also a lifelong singer – plays guitar (and banjo occasionally) with Rideout. He’s been active in folk music groups since the early 1960s. Middaugh hosts Coast Community Radio’s Wednesday Morning Folk Music show on alternate weeks.
