ASTORIA – The North Coast Symphonic Band continues its 42nd season with the “Dance Your Cares Away” concert, at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Liberty Theatre.
Guest conducting for the event is local music teacher Michael McClure, with light and fun music including band arrangements of operatic and ballet works, such as “Orpheus,” “Danse Bacchanale,” and “Russian Sailor’s Dance,” as well as dance medleys, including “Folk Songs from the Southern Appalachians” and “ABBA on Broadway.” The afternoon’s MC will be Brian Bergman.
Regular admission is $15 and student admission is $8. Tickets can be purchased at the Liberty Theatre Box Office Wednesday through Saturday from 2 to 5:30 p.m. or online at www.libertyastoria.showare.com Tickets will also be available at the door starting at noon. Doors open at 1pm, followed by a prelude from the Astoria Jazz Combo.
For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphonicband.org.
