ASTORIA — North Coast Chorale performs “The Seven Last Words of Christ,” a sacred cantata, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Clatsop Community College’s Performing Arts Center, at the corner of Franklin Avenue and 16th Street.
The concert is a benefit for the PAC. A $10 donation is suggested.
“The Seven Last Words of Christ” is a rendering of Jesus’ crucifixion and His seven last phrases, which are called “words” of Forgiveness, Salvation, Relationship, Abandonment, Distress, Triumph and Reunion.
This year the performance will be accompanied by Vincent Jones-Centeno on the PAC’s Estey Opus-429 Organ. Phil Keim, Lois Willis and Elias Hesse, well-known Chorale soloists, are featured as well.
This event is brought to you by Lum’s Toyota and supported by the Oregon Arts Commission.
