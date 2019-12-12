ASTORIA — The North Coast Chorale’s winter concert will be presented three times: this Friday at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 22. at 4 p.m.
All performances will be held at the Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center, 588 16 St. Tickets are $10 each, and children under 12 are admitted free.
The concert will begin with the Chorale performing several Holiday Favorites, followed by a staged performance of “Amahl and the Night Visitors.” Well-known local artists, Ann Bronson, playing Amahl’s Mother, Deac Guidi, Phil Keim and Tony Kischner portraying the three Kings will share the stage with Soleil Maya Rathmell-Stokes, as Amahl.
This one-act opera by Gian-Carlo Menotti was first performed on television by the NBC Opera Theatre in December 1951. It is a retelling of the tale of the Magi from the point of view of a young disabled boy who lives in poverty with his widowed mother.
“Amahl and the Night Visitors” is a story of hope that warms the heart; in response, the Chorale is providing receptacles in the lobby of the and is inviting the audience to take this opportunity to donate money, new socks, scarves or gloves in an effort to warm others and share our hope.
All donations will be given to the Astoria Warming Center, whose mission is to warm unsheltered people in our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.