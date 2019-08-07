ASTORIA – The North Coast Chorale will hold a rummage sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 16 and 17 at the Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center.
Browsers will be able to find a variety of items ranging from art to collectables.
The chorale will host a potluck picnic for its members and those considering membership on Sunday, Aug. 25.
There will be a short meeting with an overview of the program for the chorale’s winter concert, an outline of the chorale’s participation in the Cascadia Chamber Opera’s performance of “H.M.S. Pinafore” and great food.
New and potential members of the chorale can call Cheryl at 503-791-5681 for directions.
The chorale welcomes new alto, tenor, soprano and bass singers with all levels of talent, including students with strong voices in grades 7-12, senior citizens and those in between.
Clatsop Community College students earn one credit each term with their participation in this community chorus.
There are no auditions. Anyone interested is encouraged to take part.
For more information, contact the Director, Denise Reed, at 503-338-8403 or Frank, at 561-635-1194.
The chorale begins its season Sept. 10 at the Performing Arts Center with registration at 6 p.m. Rehearsals are from 6:45 p.m. until 9 p.m. every Tuesday.
