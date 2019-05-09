ASTORIA — May brings North Coast Chorale performances again for the residents of the Pacific Northwest with more entertaining and insightful music.
At 7 p.m. Friday, May 17 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, the chorale will present “Songs of the Earth” in the Performing Arts Center (16th and Franklin). This cantata, written by Hal Eastburn, reflects the Native American belief in the sacredness of the earth. It speaks of the connections between everything that exists on the earth and in the air that surrounds it.
“Songs of the Earth” is music of the Teton, Sioux and Lakota tribes, with phrases from sacred ceremonies and traditional chants such as “Clear the Way.” Accompanying the chorale will be Janet Bowler on both native and traditional orchestral flute and other local musicians on drums and strings.
To round out this theme of the earth’s sacredness, the chorale will also perform “Due North” by Steven Chatman. This piece uniquely describes the splendor of the mountains, trees and birds through voice sound interpretations.
Tickets for this event are $10 at the door with children under 12 free when accompanied by an adult. The concert is sponsored by Lum’s Toyota. North Coast Chorale is supported by the Oregon Arts Commission.
