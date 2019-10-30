The North Coast Chamber Orchestra opens its season with Russian themed concerts. Under the direction of Conductor Cory Pederson, the orchestra will present two concerts of Russian classical favorites titled “The Mighty Handful.”
The first concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 at St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church, 36335 N. Hwy 101. The second will happen at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at the Performing Arts Center in Astoria, 588 16th St. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students. Children 12 and under are free.
A free, open rehearsal will happen at 7 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St.
The North Coast Chamber Orchestra is an ensemble of dedicated North Coast musicians offering live classical music in an intimate concert setting.
The concerts are based on five 19th century Russian composers – Balakirev, Cui, Mussorgsky, Rimsky-Korsakov and Borodin – who, at the time, were considered amateurs and created a characteristic Russian sound in their music. In their compositions, they tried to incorporate what they heard in village songs, in Cossack and Caucasian dances, in church chants and the tolling of church bells. Each concert will include music from these composers.
The programs also feature performances by Diane Amos, a local pianist who will be prominent in a number of selections such as César Cui’s “Orientale.” Other selections will include: Mily Balakirev’s “Overture on Three Russian Folk Themes,” Modest Mussorgsky’s “Khovanshchina Overture,” Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Dubinushka,” Alexander Borodin’s “In the Steppes of Central Asia” and more Russian classical standards.
For more information and a season concert schedule, visit northoregoncoastsymphony.org or find North Coast Chamber Orchestra on Facebook.
