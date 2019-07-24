SEAVIEW – The Sou’Wester Lodge presents, “We’ve never met before today,” an art exhibit featuring sensory textiles and fiber landscapes on display Aug 9-Nov 3. An opening reception will be held from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9.
The exhibit is the result of two Sou’wester artists-in-residence’s Instagram connection after their respective times at the Lodge in the winter 2018.
Works from the bicoastal collaboration of New York textile artist Becca Van K and Los Angeles mosaic artist Andrew Philip Cortes will be on display in a vintage trailer turned into a permanent art gallery.
The two artists ship works from coast to coast to create elaborate studies in spiritual, meditative repetition and love for the natural world. Each piece contains mosaic mementos from Cortes’s travels and each Van K needlepoint is directly inspired by a landscape that she has visited. This exhibition is a combination of individual works and collaborations.
The display is open Friday-Sunday and by request.
For more information, visit souwesterlodge.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.