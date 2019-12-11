ASTORIA — Musicians, jammers, bands, soloists and more are invited to play at a new start-up, bi-monthly Music Jam at KALA, 1017 Marine Dr. The first event will happen from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and is hosted by singer/guitarist “Raizz the Bar” Victoria Kingsbury.
The Jam will be held two Wednesdays mid-month – dates will be posted on Facebook and media in advanced.
Kingsbury has been hosting jams for a decade, dedicated to bringing musicians together to make space for the excitement of impromptu music. The setting is relaxed and friendly. Kingsbury leads with vocals, acoustic guitar and flute, and longtime coastal musician guitarist Joey Patenaude and coastal drummer Flint Rice open the stage as a trio. Then they open the stage to guests.
Drums, bass and guitars will be available for use, in addition to the house acoustic piano, or you bring your own instrument, sit in with the house band, or take a solo spot.
There is no sign-up sheet. Audience welcome. For more information, call 503-338-4878.
