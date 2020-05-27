ASTORIA — The Astoria Institute of Music and Center for the Arts will feature artist Lisa Ackerman for the gallery show, “Lisa Ackerman: A Retrospective” throughout June at 1159 Marine Drive.
The show is available for viewing by appointment by contacting Ackerman at lisalana35@gmail.com or 503-791-7635. Those interested in featuring their own art in the gallery are encouraged to let Ackerman know.
The show features Ackerman’s work from the past 30 years, including paintings, drawings and mixed media works. Pieces range in themes from the sublime to the surreal and include images of friends, actors, mythical creatures and other scenes. All of the images are “driven by emotions and contemplative experiences,” Ackerman said.
