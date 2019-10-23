CANNON BEACH – A group exhibition featuring four artists will be on display at the Cannon Beach Gallery through Nov. 13. The gallery is open Wednesday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The artists featured are Elizabeth Pattison, Jessica Sund, Orquidia Violeta, and Yoshi Aoki.
Violeta is a Salvadoran-American textile artist known for her exuberant handmade clothing. Sund is a local textile artist who spins her own yarn using natural fibers and synthetic dyes. Pattison creates sculptural and detailed art jewelry inspired by color patterns. Aoki is a mixed media artist who uses metal, wood, ceramic and concrete to create core forms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.