ASTORIA — Sheets of clay fold, curl and arrange themselves in shapes reminiscent of waterlogged pages in Willa Schneberg’s “Bookish,” a multidisciplinary exhibit arriving at Astoria Visual Arts on Saturday.
For Schneberg, a Portland-based ceramic artist, poet and illustrator, deconstructing the book form through sculpture offers a focus on the object aside from words and what they mean.
These sculptures are paired in the exhibit with photographs that explore books in harmony with spaces and other objects.
Schneberg will discuss the exhibit at a 5 p.m. Saturday talk. At 2 p.m. Sept. 2, she will read from “The Naked Room,” her newly released poetry collection, followed by a 3 p.m. workshop titled “Developing Radical Empathy Through the Persona Poem.”
“Bookish” will remain on display through Sept. 3. For more information, visit www.astoriavisualarts.org.
