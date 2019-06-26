ASTORIA – The North Coast Symphonic Band celebrates America’s birthday with its free “Spirit of Adventure” concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at the Liberty Theatre.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Portland’s eclectic world music band 3 Leg Torso will perform the first set at the concert followed by a high energy joint set with musicians from the North Coast Symphonic Band conducted by Dave Becker.
Guest vocalists Andy and Rachel Becker will sing several inspiring tunes of Americana in the third set.
American Legion Clatsop Post 12 will present the colors and be honored on their 100th anniversary with a special march titled “Comrades of the Legion.”
Pacific Power is a partial sponsor of the concert along with NCSB donors. Admission to the concert is free but donations and sponsorships are encouraged.
Becker is making his last appearance with the NCSB and will assume leadership of the Lake Oswego Millennium Band in the fall. The NCSB will begin a search for a new conductor and musical director.
For more information, visit northcoastsymphonicband.org, email ncsband@charter.net or call 503-325-2431.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.