ASTORIA – Musicians from Denmark and Norway are the featured entertainers at this year’s Scandinavian Midsummer Festival June 21-23 at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds.
The Harald Haugaard / Helene Blum Band from Denmark play in the Arena at 6 p.m. Friday; 12:45, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. Sunday.
Fiddle and accordion players Bjorne and Ole play in the arena 5 p.m. Friday; 10:45 a.m., 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Sunday.
A 3-Day Admission Button is $8 for adults, $3 children ages 6-12 and children 5 and under are free. Parking is $2 per day or $5 for a weekend pass.
The Harald Haugaard and Helene Blum Band recently celebrated 10 years together with a sold-out Northern European tour and are now in North America again sharing their updated traditional and original music with festival audiences. Band members include Kirstine Elise Pedersen on cello, Mikkel Grue on guitar and Sune Rahbek on percussion.
Combining fiddle and accordion in folk music has long been a tradition in Norway. Bjørn Kåre Odde and Ole Nilssen have strong skills on their respective instruments and know the traditions well, but their music together is innovative and imaginative and pushes tradition to the boundaries.
These young musicians have a light, playful and dynamic interaction that appeals to dancers and concert audiences equally. Enjoy listening to updated traditional and original tunes by some of Norway’s finest new and upcoming musicians.
