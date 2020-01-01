ASTORIA — Check out a new book and a mini-concert from musician and author August Watters. Watters will perform at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at WineKraft, 80 10th St.
Watters is a multi-stylistic mandolinist, composer/arranger and teacher with a special interest in the historical roots of the American mandolin. His work as an interpreter, author, composer and arranger bridges contemporary classical music, bluegrass, jazz, folk music traditions and the historical concert mandolin repertoire.
The new music book, “Progressive Melodies for Mandocello,” will be celebrated. Watters will perform origninal music in classical and traditional folk styles, composed for solo mandocello, the larger cousin of the mandolin.
Music will include selections from the new book as well as solo music by J.S. Bach, C.F. Abel, T. O’Carolan and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.