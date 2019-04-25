NASELLE, Wash. — The next event at the new Naselle Community Center at 14 Parpala Road is coming up. The second concert kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, followed by desserts and coffee downstairs.
The event features Carl Wirkkala and his cousin Lucas Homgren. They sing original country music songs and playing acoustic guitars.
Also featured are Kim Angelis on violin and Jennifer Goodenberger on piano. They will share numbers from their recent tour, including some piano music from the famous Finnish composer John Sibelius.
And, Pastor Anna Haugen from the Naselle Lutheran Church and her woodwind ensemble from the Astoria Philharmonic will play.
This is a benefit concert to help offset costs for upgrading the new center.
Contact Barb Swanson for more information: 360-484-3602.
