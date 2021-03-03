OREGON — The Oregon Music Hall of Fame is accepting applications for its 2020 scholarships.
The deadline to apply is May 15.
High school seniors who’ll graduate in 2020 are eligible. Students must have plans to either major or minor in music at a U.S. college or university.
In 2020, the hall awarded four scholarships of $2,500. Portland-based radio stations KNRK 94.7 FM and KGON 92.3 FM, and Elliot, Powell, Baden and Baker Insurance contributed to the scholarship fund.
Scholarship recipients for 2020 include Isabella Morrill, of Warrenton; Taylor Youn of Lake Oswego; Nicholas Weathers of Keizer; and Avery Hsieh of Corvallis. Videos of the scholarship winners are viewable at omhof.org.
Scholarship applications are available at omhof.org.
