Ten bands are tuning up to play the blues in Nahcotta, and Clint Carter, a festival organizer, is excited. “All in all, this festival will be one for the books,” he said.
The Peninsula Rhythm & Blues Festival runs for two days, Friday and Saturday.
Hosting and performing will be Carter’s band, North Coast Blues, with Carter on guitar and percussion, Don King on bass and vocals, Fred Jacobs on drums, Daryl Beau on lead guitar and vocals and Bryan Foster on keyboards.
The festival site will be open from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
‘Talented’The festival is in its sixth year at the Port of Peninsula in Nahcotta, on the north end of the Long Beach Peninsula. Carter, a retired restaurant owner, previously ran a music festival in Ilwaco.
Portland entertainer Norman Sylvester, a fan favorite from past years, is eager perform. Known as the “Boogie Cat,” he is a member of the Oregon Music Hall of Fame. “The peninsula is a wonderful place for this festival,” Sylvester said. “The surroundings are wonderful and the fellowship with the crowd is always positive vibes.”
New to the event is Seattle-based performer Mary McPage. “This is her first year at this festival, although she was at Ilwaco with the Heartbreakers, an all-female group,” Carter said. “She is very talented.”
Also featured are Eric’s Maine Connection, a Seattle trio led by slide guitarist Eric Rice, who performed at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, and Ben Rice and the Portland Hustle, a group that expands his trio. “Ben is an amazing performer, songwriter and musician,” Carter said.
The lineup includes Tony Coleman’s “Tribute to the Three Kings” — BB King, Albert King and Freddie King. Coleman played drums for BB King for almost three decades; stories say he was fired five times and hired six.
Another Portland talent is Rae Gordon, a five-time winner of best female vocalist award from the Cascade Blues Association. “A commanding voice, exquisite songwriting, and a marvelous stage presence makes Rae one my personal favorite female performers,” Carter said.
‘Spectacular’Saturday’s headliner is Bernard Allison. He is the son of the late Blues stalwart Luther Allison. “I’ll tell you, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” said Carter, who worked more than three years to book him to perform. “Bernard’s incendiary guitar work and vocals are spectacular.”
Also scheduled are Sister Mercy, twice International Blues Challenge semi-finalists, and the TJ Wong Trio, a Portland group.
Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m., singer-songwriter Paul Dillon will entertain while a vodka company hosts a “Best Bloody Mary on the Bay” contest. Angel Bouchet, a musician-actor from Portland’s Cathedral Park Jazz Festival, is the returning champion.
As well as music, the weekend will feature the Slim Lively Cigar Tent, the NW Primo Vino Experience, plus art and food vendors. Domestic and craft beer, cider, seltzer, wine and sangria will be available. A drum kit and a six-string Oscar Schmitt guitar will be raffled. The guitar will be autographed by all the performers.
HelpingThis year, the festival is dedicated to the memory of Tracey Fordice, a Portland-based musician who died in April.
As well as music, the event is geared to help others. Some proceeds will benefit the Ilwaco High School music program. Nonprofit organizing company North Coast Productions is working to assist the Long Beach Peninsula’s three food banks. Food collection barrels for donations of nonperishable items will be at the admission gate.
Sylvester said one thing that makes the festival such a success is Carter’s passion in staging the event. “Music is to be shared,” Sylvester said. “Music heals the soul.”
