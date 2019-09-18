Thursday, September 19
Public Nuisance band
5 p.m. Reach Break Brewing, 1343 Duane St., Astoria. Local law enforcement band benefit concert for the Oregon Fallen Badge.
Brian O'Connor
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. shelburnehotelwa.com or 360-642-4150. Jazz classics and original compositions on guitar.
Thursday Night Jazz with Basin St. NW
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 111 Exchange St., Astoria. Free.
Sonny Hess
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. Free. Blues.
The Burning Hell
8 p.m. Sou'Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
9 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
Friday, September 20
Niall Carroll
6 p.m. Astoria Brewing Company, 144 11th St., Astoria. 503-325-6975. Guitar, vocals and harmonica, pop, ballads and light rock.
David Drury on Guitar
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Maggie & the Katz
6:30 p.m. Sweet Basil's Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-1539. No cover. Blues, soul and rhythm-n-blues.
Greg Parke
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Rd E, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-2302. No cover. Americana.
Saturday, September 21
Double J and the Boys
11:30 a.m. Port of Ilwaco Saturday Market, 165 Howerton Ave, Ilwaco, Wash.
Buzz Rogowski on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of great contemporary pop icons.
Stephen Beus
7 p.m. Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E Washington St., Cannon Beach. beachcommunity.org or 503-436-1222. $10 at the door.d Benefit concert in memory of Tom Drumheller for Helping Hands.
Tim Connell
7 p.m.Peninsula Performing Arts Center, 504 Pacific Avenue North, Long Beach, WA. peninsulaartscenter.org/concerts or 360-901-0962. $15. Mandolin.
Niall Carroll
7 p.m. WineKraft Wine Bar, 80 10th St, Astoria. winekraftpnw.com or 503-468-0206. Guitar, vocals and harmonica, pop ballads and light rock.
It Takes Two
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Rd E, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-2302. No cover. Featuring Marcie Attig-Long on vocals and Roger Jaime on guitar and vocals.
Doug Smith
7:30 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. libertyastoria.org or 503-325-9522. $25 general admission, $20 for military, seniorsn and students. Americana on acoustic guitar.
Plastic Cactus
8 p.m.Sou'Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542. Free. Surf rock.
Beth Willis
8 p.m. Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach. publiccoastbrewing.com or 503-436-0285. No cover.
Johnny Young
9 p.m. San Dune Pub, 127 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. 503-368-5080. Country.
Violet Underground and Not New Normals
9:30 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. $5. Rock bands.
Sunday, September 22
Alice Dimicele
2 p.m. Coaster Theatre Playhouse, 108 N Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-1242. Folk, jazz, funk, rock and soul.
Double J and the Boys
6 p.m. Crown Alley, 21712 Pacific, Ocean Park, Wash. Your favorite old country songs played on accordion, mandolin, fiddle, and guitar.
Dan Sternadel on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Juliet Smith on the Piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Ten Spiders at Seaside Brewing Company
7:30 p.m. Seaside Brewing Company, 851 Broadway St., Seaside. seasidebrewery.com or 503-717-5451. Rock, folk, funk, bluegrass and jazz.
Lewi Longmire
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Roots rock and Americana.
Jenny Don't and the Spurs
8 p.m. Fort George Brewery + Public House, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. No cover.
Monday, September 23
Live music
6 p.m. American Legion Cannon Beach Post 168, 1216 S Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-2973. Live music and burgers.
Dan Sternadel on Piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Lewi Longmire
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Roots rock and Americana.
Tuesday, September 24
Live music
4 p.m. T. Paul’s Supper Club, 360 12th St., Astoria. 503-325-2545. Blues and burgers.
Lewi Longmire
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Roots rock and Americana.
Wednesday, September 25
Local Artists Showcase
7 p.m. Peninsula Performing Arts Center, 504 Pacific Avenue North, Long Beach, Wash. peninsulaartscenter.org/concerts or 360-901-0962. $10. Featuring the songs of John Prine.
Thursday, September 26
Equinox jazz ensemble
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 111 Exchange St., Astoria. Free.
Camp Crush
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. Free. New wave rock and melodic pop.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
9 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
