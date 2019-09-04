Thursday, September 5
Thursday Night Jazz with Basin St. NW
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. Free.
Open Mic
7 p.m. Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, Wash. crownalleyirishpub.com or 360-777-3716.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
8 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
Friday, September 6
Dos Gringas
5:30 p.m. El Compadre Mexican Restaurant, 1900 Pacific Ave., Long Beach, Wash. Singing beautiful songs in Spanish with mandolin and guitar.
George Coleman
6 p.m. The Cove Restaurant, 9604 Pacific Way, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-2828.
David Drury on guitar
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Maggie & the Katz
6:30 p.m. Sweet Basil’s Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-1539. No cover. Blues, soul and rhythm-n-blues.
Toasted
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Rd E, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-2302. No cover.
David Rubin
8 p.m. Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. 503-368-3846. $10. Blues, ballads and jungle healing. This show is for adults only.
Karaoke
8 p.m. Seaside American Legion, 1315 Broadway St., Seaside. 503-738-5111.
Bob Marley Tribute Band
9 p.m. Manzanita Lighthouse, 36480 US-101, Nehalem. 503-368-4990. No cover.
Saturday, September 7
Tanz
5:45 p.m. Galletti’s Italian Restaurant, 4806 Pacific, Seaview, Wash. Luscious tangos and waltzes played on accordion and oboe.
Buzz Rogowski on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of great contemporary pop icons.
Theory of Relativity
7 p.m. Seaside American Legion, 1315 Broadway St., Seaside. Portland-based country and classic rock & roll band.
Whale Spirit Drum Circle
7 p.m. Sunset Empire Parks and Recreation District, 1140 Broadway St, Seaside. sunsetempire.com or 503-738-3311. $10 donation. No drumming experience necessary.
“Folksongs of the American Labor Movement”
7 p.m. Astoria Public Library, 450 10th St., Astoria. astorialibrary.org or 503-325-7323. Free. Folk.
Sami Rouissi
8 p.m. Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach. publiccoastbrewing.com or 503-436-0285. No cover.
Noah Kite
8 p.m. Sou’Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542. Free. Folk-rock with oboe, percussion and cello.
McDougall
9 p.m. San Dune Pub, 127 Laneda Ave, Manzanita. 503-368-5080.
Latter Day Skanks, Titty Babies and Broken Bodies
9:30 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. $5. Punk bands.
Sunday, September 8
Richard T. on guitar and friends
11:30 a.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Buzz Rogowski on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Monday, September 9
Live music
6 p.m. American Legion Cannon Beach Post 168, 1216 S Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-2973. Live music and burgers.
Tuesday, September 10
Live music
4 p.m. T. Paul’s Supper Club, 360 12th St., Astoria. 503-325-2545. Blues and burgers.
Wednesday, September 11
Howly Slim
6 p.m. The Cove Restaurant, 9604 Pacific Way, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-2828.
Cross Record
7 p.m. Anita, 1312 Commercial St., Astoria.
Thursday, September 12
Thursday Night Jazz with Basin St. NW
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. Free.
The High Deductibles
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. No cover. Rock and roll.
Open Mic
7 p.m. Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, Wash. crownalleyirishpub.com or 360-777-3716.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
8 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
