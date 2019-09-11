Thursday, September 12
Brian O'Connor
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. shelburnehotelwa.com or 360-642-4150. Jazz classics and original compositions on guitar.
Thursday Night Jazz with Basin St. NW
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 111 Exchange St., Astoria. Free.
The High Deductibles
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. Free. Rock and roll.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
8 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
Friday, September 13
Peninsula R&b Festival
5 p.m. Port of Peninsula, 3311 275th St., Ocean Park, Wash. peninsulabluesfest.com or 360-244-5244. $20-day pass or $40 for the weekend. Hear the Harp Attack, North Coast Blues and The Ty Curtis Band.
George Coleman
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. shelburnehotelwa.com or 360-642-4150. Classical, gypsy jazz and notes of Latin flavor.
Dmitri Matheny Duo
6 p.m. Cannon Beach History Center & Museum, 1387 South Spruce St., Cannon Beach. cbhistory.org or 503-436-9301. $20. Jazz.
Sempre Sonora
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Free. Piano trio.
Maggie & the Katz
6:30 p.m. Sweet Basil's Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-1539. No cover. Blues, soul and rhythm-n-blues.
Gabriele Strata
7 p.m. Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., Cannon Beach. Free. Music from one of Italy’s finest next generation classical pianists.
Ted Pickett
7 p.m. Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, Wash. crownalleyirishpub.com or 360-777-3716. Acoustic Neil Diamond tributes, Irish songs and more.
My Generation
7 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. libertyastoria.org or 503-325-9522. $25. Six-piece ensemble playing inspiring and uplifting music focused on love, brotherhood and the hope of world peace.
Between Friends
7:30 p.m. Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St, Astoria. Benefit concert featuring classical and jazz music from local musicians.
Karaoke
8 p.m. Seaside American Legion, 1315 Broadway St., Seaside. 503-738-5111.
Saturday, September 14
Peninsula R&b Festival
1 p.m. Port of Peninsula, 3311 275th St., Ocean Park, Wash. peninsulabluesfest.com or 360-244-5244. $25-day pass or $40 for the weekend. Hear Kris Deelane, Bayou Boyz, Norman Sylvester Band and Matt Schofield.
Niall Carroll
6 p.m. Astoria Brewing Company, 144 11th St., Astoria. 503-325-6975. Guitar, vocals and harmonica, pop, ballads and light rock.
Buzz Rogowski on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of great contemporary pop icons.
Julie Amici Band
Cannon Beach History Center & Museum, 1387 South Spruce St., Cannon Beach. cbhistory.org or 503-436-9301. $20. Jazz.
Just Us
7 p.m. Seaside American Legon, 1315 Broadway St., Seaside. 503-738-5111
Ted Pickett
7 p.m. Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, Wash. crownalleyirishpub.com or 360-777-3716. Acoustic Neil Diamond tributes, Irish songs and more.
Stephanie Anne Johnson
7 p.m. Peninsula Performing Arts Center, 504 Pacific Avenue North, Long Beach, Wash. peninsulaartscenter.org/concerts or 360-901-0962. $15. Americana R&B, arias and rock and roll.
Tim Connell with Eric Skye
7 p.m. Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. hoffmanarts.org or 503-368-3846. Mandolin and guitar.
Anna Gilbert
7 p.m. Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach. publiccoastbrewing.com or 503-436-0285. No cover. Songs about life, love and loss.
Mouth Painter
8 p.m. Sou'Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542. Free. New country.
Lion of Judah Band
9 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. $5 cover. Reggae.
Prollyotta
9 p.m. San Dune Pub, 127 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. 503-368-5080. Hood River-based band playing sunny Oregon vibes.
Sunday, September 15
Kitchen Music
1 p.m. Long Beach Grange, 5715 Sandridge Road, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-4953. Bring your instruments and music. Traditional, bluegrass, folk, blues, country and pop. Come play, listen or sing along.
IJenNeh
2 p.m. Pioneer Presbyterian Church, 33324 Patriot Way, Warrenton. 503.861.2421. African gospel. Donations accepted. Ice cream social at noon.
Philip Hammond
3 p.m. United Methodist Church, 36050 10th St., Nehalem. ncrd.org or 855-444-6273. $18. Irish composer and pianist plays a benefit concert for the North County Recreation District’s new pool campaign.
Buzz Rogowski on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of great contemporary pop icons.
Juliet Smith on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Monday, September 16
Live music
6 p.m. American Legion Cannon Beach Post 168, 1216 S Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-2973. Live music and burgers.
Tuesday, September 17
Live music
4 p.m. T. Paul’s Supper Club, 360 12th St., Astoria. 503-325-2545. Blues and burgers.
Wednesday, September 18
Doug Smith and Judy Koch Smith
7 p.m. Peninsula Performing Arts Center, 504 Pacific Avenue North, Long Beach, Wash. peninsulaartscenter.org/concerts or 360-901-0962. $20. Guitar, flute and vocals.
Bart Budwig
9 p.m. Albatross & Co., 225 14th St., Astoria. 503-741-3091. Americana.
Thursday, September 19
Public Nuisance band
5 p.m. Reach Break Brewing, 1343 Duane St., Astoria. Local law enforcement band benefit concert for the Oregon Fallen Badge.
Brian O'Connor
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. shelburnehotelwa.com or 360-642-4150. Jazz classics and original compositions on guitar.
Thursday Night Jazz with Basin St. NW
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 111 Exchange St., Astoria. Free.
Sonny Hess
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. Free. Blues.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
8 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
The Burning Hell
8 p.m. Sou'Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542.
