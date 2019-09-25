Thursday, September 26
Equinox jazz ensemble
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. Free.
Camp Crush
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. Free. New wave rock and melodic pop.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
9 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
Friday, September 27
Sharon Heartley Band
3 p.m. Parking lot next Barbey Maritime Center, 1792 Marine Drive, Astoria.
Mike Coykendall
5 p.m. Parking lot next Barbey Maritime Center, 1792 Marine Drive, Astoria.
Tanz
5:45 p.m. Galletti’s Italian Restaurant, 4806 Pacific, Seaview, Wash. Luscious tangos and waltzes played on accordion and oboe.
Mojo Holler
6 p.m. Sand Dollar Restaurant & Lounge, 210 SW 1st Ave., Rockaway Beach. 503-355-2200. Americana, roots blues and folk rock by Portland-based band.
David Drury on guitar
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Maggie & the Katz
6:30 p.m. Sweet Basil's Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cafesweetbasils.com or 503-436-1539. No cover. Blues, soul and rhythm-n-blues.
Freak Mountain Ramblers
7 p.m. Parking lot next Barbey Maritime Center, 1792 Marine Drive, Astoria.
“H.M.S. Pinafore”
7 p.m. Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St, Astoria. supportthepac.org or 503-338-2306. $20. Opera performed by Cascadia Chamber Opera and North Coast Chorale.
Saturday, September 28
Troll Radio Revue
11 a.m. Parking lot next Barbey Maritime Center, 1792 Marine Drive, Astoria. Featuring the Beerman Creek String Band, the Troll, Stinky Toadwort, the Troll Radio Theater Troupe plus special guests.
The Horsenecks
Noon. Parking lot next Barbey Maritime Center, 1792 Marine Drive, Astoria.
Heart of Oak
1:30 p.m. Parking lot next Barbey Maritime Center, 1792 Marine Drive, Astoria.
Matt Hopper and the Roman Candles
3 p.m. Parking lot next Barbey Maritime Center, 1792 Marine Drive, Astoria.
The Desert Kind
4:30 p.m. Parking lot next Barbey Maritime Center, 1792 Marine Drive, Astoria.
Tanz
5:45 p.m. Galletti’s Italian Restaurant, 4806 Pacific, Seaview, Wash. Luscious tangos and waltzes played on accordion and oboe.
Michael Hurley
6 p.m. Parking lot next Barbey Maritime Center, 1792 Marine Drive, Astoria.
Mojo Holler
6 p.m. Sand Dollar Restaurant & Lounge, 210 SW 1st Ave, Rockaway Beach. 503-355-2200. Americana, roots blues and folk rock by Portland-based band.
Buzz Rogowski on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of great contemporary pop icons.
Bill Scorzari
7 p.m. Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, Wash. crownalleyirishpub.com or 360-777-3716. $5 cover. National artist Bill Scorzari comes to the Peninsula.
The Bold Doherty
7 p.m. Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave. N., Long Beach, Wash. Irish tenor.
The Portland Lesbian Choir
7 p.m. Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St, Astoria. supportthepac.org or 503-338-2306 $15. Benefit concert for Lower Columbia Q Center.
Bar-K Buckaroos
7 p.m. Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach. publiccoastbrewing.com or 503-436-0285. No cover. Western swing band play bluegrass, country, jazz and reggae.
Giants in the Trees
7:30 p.m. Parking lot next Barbey Maritime Center, 1792 Marine Drive, Astoria. Featuring Nirvana founding member Krist Novoselić on bass and accordion.
The Builders & the Butchers
8 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. libertyastoria.org or 503-325-9522. $15. Portland-based folk rock band The Builders & The Butchers joins Astoria’s county-folk band The Floating Easements.
Dream Date, Time & the Bell and Nate Lumbard
8 p.m. Sou'Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542.
Tony Smiley
9 p.m. San Dune Pub, 127 Laneda Ave, Manzanita. 503-368-5080. Rock, hip hop, reggae, tribal fusion and 80s.
Sunday, September 29
Richard T. on guitar and friends
11:30 a.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Wanderlodge
Noon. Parking lot next Barbey Maritime Center, 1792 Marine Drive, Astoria.
The Brownsmead Flats
3:30 p.m. Parking lot next Barbey Maritime Center, 1792 Marine Drive, Astoria.
“H.M.S. Pinafore”
4 p.m. Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St, Astoria. supportthepac.org or 503-338-2306. $20. Opera performed by Cascadia Chamber Opera and North Coast Chorale.
Buzz Rogowski plays live on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of great contemporary pop icons.
Monday, September 30
Live music
6 p.m. American Legion Cannon Beach Post 168, 1216 S Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-2973. Live music and burgers.
Tuesday, October 1
Live music
4 p.m. T. Paul’s Supper Club, 360 12th St., Astoria. 503-325-2545. Blues and burgers.
Wednesday, October 2
Scheckie & Co.
8 p.m. Albatross & Co., 225 14th St, Astoria. 503-741-3091.
Thursday, October 3
Equinox Jazz Ensemble
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. Free.
Jacob Westfall Band
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. No cover.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
9 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
