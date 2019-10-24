Thursday, October 24
Thursday night jazz with Basin St. NW
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. Free.
Open Folk Mic Night
7 p.m. WineKraft Wine Bar, 80 10th St., Astoria. winekraftpnw.com or 503-468-0206. Hosted by Barbie G.
John Nilsen and Swimfish
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. No cover. Folk rock.
Pretty Gritty
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Dr., Long Beach. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Alt-country duo.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
9 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
Friday, October 25
Equinox, Jazz Ensemble
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Featuring Dave Drury on guitar, Todd Pederson on bass and Shelley Loring Barker on flute.
Maggie & the Katz
6:30 p.m. Sweet Basil’s Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cafesweetbasils.com or 503-436-1539. No cover. Blues, soul and rhythm-n-blues.
Mike Metzer Trio
7 p.m. WineKraft Wine Bar, 80 10th St., Astoria. Keyboard, bass, drums featuring Mike Metzer, Luke Ydstie and Cooper Trails. Part of the Astoria Jazz Festival.
Pretty Gritty
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Dr., Long Beach. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Alt-country duo.
Saturday, October 26
Troll Radio Revue
11 a.m. Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St. Astoria. fortgeorgebrewery.com or 503-325-7468. Featuring the Beerman Creek String Band, the Troll, Stinky Toadwort, the Troll Radio Theater Troupe and special guests.
Buzz Rogowski on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of great contemporary pop icons.
R.J. Marx and John Orr
6 p.m. Moose Lodge, 420 17th St., Astoria. Local saxophone and guitar/vocalist. American Songbook, swing, bebop and modern jazz.
Larry Murante
7 p.m. Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave. N., Long Beach. peninsulaartscenter.org/concerts. $15. Reservations through Brown Paper Tickets, events@peninsulaartscenter.org or 360-901-0962.
Open Folk Mic Night
7 p.m. WineKraft Wine Bar, 80 10th St., Astoria. winekraftpnw.com or 503-468-0206. Hosted by Barbie G.
Bar-K Buckaroos
7 p.m. Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach. publiccoastbrewing.com or 503-436-0285. Free. Western swing band.
King Louie Pain Organ Trio
8 p.m. KALA, 1017 Marine Drive, Astoria. $20. Part of the Astoria Jazz Festival. Tickets available in advance at libertyastoria.showare.com
Misner & Smith
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Dr., Long Beach. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344.
Johnny Credit and the Cash Machine
9 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. labortempleastoria.com or 503-325-0801. $5. Oldies cover band.
Memory Boys, Mujahedeen, and Peck Live
9 p.m. Weird Sisters Freak Boutique, 1004 Marine Dr., Suite D, Astoria. 503-468-0772. All ages welcome. Free.
Live Band Karaoke
9 p.m. Times Theatre & Public House, 133 Broadway St., Seaside. seasidedowntown.com or 503-717-1914. $13. 94.9 The Bridge presents halloween themed, live band karaoke.
Sunday, October 27
Arcis Saxophone Quartet
2 p.m. Raymond Theatre, 323 3rd St., Raymond, Wash. sundayafternoonlive.org or 360-942-4127. $15 at the door, $12 in advance purchased at the theatre, South Bend or Raymond Pharmacy.
North Coast Symphonic Band
3 p.m. Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St., Astoria. supportthepac.org or 503-338-2306. $15, $8 for students.
Dbuk
8 p.m. Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. fortgeorgebrewery.com or 503-325-7468. Country, rock, folk.
Monday, October 28
Live music
6 p.m. American Legion Cannon Beach Post 168, 1216 S Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-2973. Live music and burgers.
Tuesday, October 29
Live music
4 p.m. T. Paul’s Supper Club, 360 12th St., Astoria. 503-325-2545. Blues and burgers.
Wednesday, October 30
Kathryn Rose
7 p.m. Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Avenue North, Long Beach. peninsulaartscenter.org/concerts or 360-901-0962. $5. Irish singing.
Thursday, October 31
Equinox Jazz Ensemble
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Open Folk Mic Night
7 p.m. WineKraft Wine Bar, 80 10th St., Astoria. winekraftpnw.com or 503-468-0206. Hosted by Barbie G.
Bruce Thomas Smith
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. No cover. Folk rock.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
9 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
