Thursday, October 3
Equinox jazz ensemble
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. Free.
Jacob Westfall Band
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. No cover.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
9 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
Friday, October 4
Adolfo of 1000 Fuegos
1:15 p.m. Cannon Beach Gallery, 1064 S Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cannonbeacharts.org/music-festival. Free; donations accepted. Band that bridges modern pop, Latin jazz and EDM.
Trill Lebeau of Cosmic Serenity
2:45 p.m. Cannon Beach Gallery, 1064 S Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cannonbeacharts.org/music-festival. Suggested donation. Part psychedelic rock, punk-ska reggae, gypsy folk & Arabic grunge.
3 Leg Torso and Julie Amici Trio
6 p.m. Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce, 207 N Spruce St., Cannon Beach. cannonbeacharts.org/music-festival. $45. Quartet that performs original compositions based on an eclectic synthesis of chamber music, tango, klezmer, Latin, and Roma (Gypsy) music. The Julie Amici Trio with Alan Hagar will open.
David Drury on guitar
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Maggie & the Katz
6:30 p.m. Sweet Basil’s Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cafesweetbasils.com or 503-436-1539. No cover. Blues, soul and rhythm-n-blues.
Toasted
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Road, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-2302 No cover. Toasted plays the Beatles
Saturday, October 5
Belinda Underwood
3 p.m. Cannon Beach Wine Shack, 124 N Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cannonbeacharts.org/music-festival. Folk.
Buzz Rogowski on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of great contemporary pop icons.
Northwest Piano Trio
7 p.m. Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E Washington St., Cannon Beach. beachcommunity.org or 503-436-1222. Free.
Curtis Salgado and Alan Hagar
7 p.m. Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce, 207 N Spruce St., Cannon Beach. cannonbeacharts.org/music-festival. Soul, blues and R&B.
Mark Dove
7 p.m. Seaside American Legion, 1315 Broadway St., Seaside. Country honky tonk and classic rock & roll.
Northwest Piano Trio
7 p.m. Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., Cannon Beach. Free.
Barney Nine-Fingers Perrine
8 p.m. Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach. publiccoastbrewing.com or 503-436-0285. Classic rock and blues.
Valhalla Led Zeppelin experience
9:30 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801.A celebration of Led Zeppelin.
Sunday, October 6
Richard T. on guitar and friends
11:30 a.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Cary Buerk benefit concert
2 p.m. United Methodist Church, 241 N. Holladay Drive, Seaside. Donations accepted. Proceeds go to the South County Community Food Bank.
Juliet Smith on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Chris Poage Band
7 p.m. Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. fortgeorgebrewery.com or 503-325-7468. Americana.
Monday, October 7
Live music
6 p.m. American Legion Cannon Beach Post 168, 1216 S Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-2973. Live music and burgers.
Tuesday, October 8
Live music
4 p.m. T. Paul’s Supper Club, 360 12th St., Astoria. 503-325-2545. Blues and burgers.
Flagship Romance
7 p.m. Adrift Hotel + Spa, 409 Sid Snyder Drive., Long Beach, Wash. adrifthotel.com or 800-561-2456.
Wednesday, October 9
Flagship Romance
7 p.m. Adrift Hotel + Spa, 409 Sid Snyder Drive., Long Beach, Wash. adrifthotel.com or 800-561-2456.
Thursday, October 10
Thursday night jazz with Basin St. NW
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. Free.
Flagship Romance
7 p.m. Adrift Hotel + Spa, 409 Sid Snyder Drive., Long Beach, Wash. adrifthotel.com or 800-561-2456.
Michele Van Kleef
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. No cover. Groove rock.
Fingerstyle Artistry With Doug Smith and Brooks Robertson
7 p.m. St. Catherine’s Church, 36335 Highway 101 Nehalem. cannonbeacharts.org/music-festival. Country, folk, jazz, classical and pop.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
9 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.