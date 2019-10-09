Thursday, October 10
Thursday night jazz with Basin St. NW
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. Free.
Open Folk Mic Night
7 p.m. Winekraft, 80 10th St, Astoria. Bring your own instrument. Folksinger Barbie G hosts. All welcome.
Flagship Romance
7 p.m. Adrift Hotel + Spa, 409 Sid Snyder Drive., Long Beach, Wash. adrifthotel.com or 800-561-2456.
Michele Van Kleef
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. No cover. Groove rock.
Fingerstyle Artistry With Doug Smith and Brooks Robertson
7 p.m. St. Catherine’s Church, 36335 Highway 101 Nehalem. cannonbeacharts.org/music-festival. Country, folk, jazz, classical and pop.
Floating Glass Balls
8 p.m. Bill's Tavern & Brewhouse, 188 North Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-2202. The band plays folk and Americana in their own “beachgrass,” style.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
9 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
Friday, October 11
Bill Hayes
5 p.m. Cheri's Cafe & Cannon Beach Cookie, 239 N Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-1129. Performing contemporary, folk and Americana.
David Drury on guitar
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Wes Wahrmund
6 p.m. The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. thebistrocannonbeach.com or 503-436-2661.
Maggie & the Katz
6:30 p.m. Sweet Basil’s Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cafesweetbasils.com or 503-436-1539. No cover. Blues, soul and rhythm-n-blues.
Indie Alt-Folk Mojo Holler
7 p.m. Wild, 298 Laneda Ave., Manzanita.cannonbeacharts.org/music-festival.
Mojo Holler weaves threads from mountain ranges to the Mississippi Delta into a tapestry of indie alt-folk music.
George Mitchell Quintet
7:35 p.m. Eagle’s Nest Resort, 700 North Head Road, Ilwaco, Wash. $35. Part of the Water Music Festival.
Saturday, October 12
Mak Grgic
2:35 p.m. Oysterville Church, Oysterville, Wash. $35. Guitar. Part of the Water Music Festival.
Niall Carroll
6 p.m. Astoria Brewing Company, 144 11th St., Astoria. 503-325-6975. Guitar, vocals and harmonica, pop, ballads and light rock.
Buzz Rogowski on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of great contemporary pop icons.
Hell's Belles
7 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. libertyastoria.org or 503-325-9522. Tickets $25 in advance, $35 at door. ACDC all female tribute band.
Just Us band
7 p.m. Seaside American Legion, 1315 Broadway St, Seaside. Traditional country music that can do old time rock and roll.
Larhonda Steele and Julie Amici
7 p.m. North County Recreation District, 36155 9th St., Nehalem. cannonbeacharts.org/music-festival. The backing band is made up of a cadre of award-winning musicians including Mark Steele on piano, Dean Mueller on bass, and Carlton Jackson on Drums.
Shorty and the Mustangs
7 p.m. Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. 503-368-3846.
45th Parallel Universe Orchestra
7 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St. Tickets $30.
Sky in the Road
7:25 p.m. Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave. N., Long Beach, Wash. peninsulaartscenter.org/concerts or 360-901-0962. $15. Folk, Americana, country, Celtic, gypsy jazz, new age, rock reggae and more.
Britnee Kellogg
8 p.m. Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach. publiccoastbrewing.com or 503-436-0285. No cover.
Those Willows
8 p.m. Sou'Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542. Free. Indie.
Erotic City
9:30 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. $5-$25 suggested donations. Prince tribute band.
Sunday, October 13
Black Oak Ensemble
2:35 p.m. Eagle’s Nest Resort, 700 North Head Road, Ilwaco, Wash. $35. Part of the Water Music Festival.
Jennifer Goodenberger on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of Broadway, American Songbook, film Scores, popular standards and Celtic airs.
Sunday Gospel Show Featuring Larhonda Steele
1 p.m. St. Catherine’s Church, 36335 Hwy 101 Nehalem. Featuring Portland's first lady of Soul and Gospel Music: LaRhonda Steele.
Monday, October 14
Live music
6 p.m. American Legion Cannon Beach Post 168, 1216 S Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-2973. Live music and burgers.
Buzz Rogowski on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of great contemporary pop icons.
Tuesday, October 15
Live music
4 p.m. T. Paul’s Supper Club, 360 12th St., Astoria. 503-325-2545. Blues and burgers.
Wednesday, October 16
Oyster Crackers
7 p.m. Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave. N., Long Beach, Wash. peninsulaartscenter.org/concerts or 360-901-0962. $5. Vocal trio.
Thursday, October 17
Thursday night jazz with Basin St. NW
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. Free.
Bill Wadhams and Friends
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. No cover.
Open Folk Mic Night
7 p.m. Winekraft, 80 10th St, Astoria. Bring your own instrument. Folksinger Barbie G hosts. All welcome.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
9 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
