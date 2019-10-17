Thursday, October 17
Thursday night jazz with Basin St. NW
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. Free.
Bill Wadhams and Friends
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. No cover.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
9 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
Friday, October 18
Niall Carroll
6 p.m. Astoria Brewing Company, 144 11th Street, Astoria. astoriabrewingcompany.com or 503-325-6975. Guitar, vocals and harmonica, pop, ballads and light rock.
David Drury on guitar
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Maggie & the Katz
6:30 p.m. Sweet Basil’s Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cafesweetbasils.com or 503-436-1539. No cover. Blues, soul and rhythm-n-blues.
Raqia
9 p.m. Columbian Theatre Voodoo Room, 1114 Marine Dr., Astoria. columbianvoodoo.com/voodoo or 503-325-2233. Live acoustic music from Los Angeles-based instrumental trio.
Saturday, October 19
Buzz Rogowski on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of great contemporary pop icons.
Niall Carroll
7 p.m. Astoria Brewing Company, 144 11th St., Astoria. 503-325-6975. Guitar, vocals and harmonica, pop, ballads and light rock.
Bre Gregg and Redbird
7 p.m. Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave. N., Long Beach. peninsulaartscenter.org/concerts or 360-901-0962. $15.
Sami Roussi
7 p.m. Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach. publiccoastbrewing.com or 503-436-0285. Free. Northwest Singer/Songwriter based in Portland.
Maggie & the Katz
8 P.M. San Dune Pub, 127 Laneda Ave, Manzanita. 503-368-5080. Local band performs blues, soul, swing and tribal originals.
Pink Floyd Tribute
8 p.m. Times Theatre & Public House, 133 Broadway, Seaside. timestheatre.com or 503-739-7188. An evening of food, drink, lights and lasers.
Sunday, October 20
Kitchen Music
1 p.m. Long Beach Grange, 5715 Sandridge Rd., Long Beach. 360-642-4953. Bring your instruments to play, listen, or sing along. All levels welcome.
Kim Angelis
4 p.m. Pioneer Presbyterian Church, 33324 Pioneer Way, Warrenton. pioneerchurchpcusa.org or 503-861-2421. Donations accepted.
Monday, October 21
Live music
6 p.m. American Legion Cannon Beach Post 168, 1216 S Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-2973. Live music and burgers.
Tuesday, October 22
Live music
4 p.m. T. Paul’s Supper Club, 360 12th St., Astoria. 503-325-2545. Blues and burgers.
Wednesday, October 23
Pretty Gritty
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Country, rock, blues and soul.
Thursday, October 24
Thursday night jazz with Basin St. NW
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. Free.
John Nilsen and Swimfish
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. No cover. Folk rock.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
9 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
