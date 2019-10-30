Thursday, October 31
Equinox Jazz Ensemble
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Open Folk Mic Night
7 p.m. WineKraft Wine Bar, 80 10th St., Astoria. winekraftpnw.com or 503-468-0206. Hosted by Barbie G.
Bruce and Band Halloween Special Performance
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. No cover. Folk rock.
Live music
8 p.m. Fort George, 483 Duane St, Astoria. 503-325-7468. Featuring Desolation Horse, Ruthie's Moan and more. Costumes encouraged.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
9 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
D.J. Nae Nae - Halloween Night
9 p.m. Manzanita Lighthouse, 36480 US-101, Nehalem. manzanitalighthouse.com or 503-368-4990.
Friday, November 1
David Drury on guitar
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Maggie & the Katz
6:30 p.m. Sweet Basil’s Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cafesweetbasils.com or 503-436-1539. No cover. Blues, soul and rhythm-n-blues.
Toasted
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Rd. Long Beach, Wash. 306-642-2302. Free. Acoustic covers.
Know Your Rights – A tribute to The Clash Halloween Party
9 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane, Astoria. labortempleastoria.com or 503-325-0801. $5 in costume, $7 if not.
The Labor Temple Bar is celebrating Halloween with Know Your Rights-a tribute to The Clash band.
Saturday, November 2
Buzz Rogowski on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of great contemporary pop icons.
Whale Spirit Drum Circle
7 p.m. Bob Chisholm Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. sunsetempire.com or 503-738-3311. $10 donation. All welcome, no experience necessary.
Gringo Stars
7 p.m. Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach. publiccoastbrewing.com or 503-436-0285. Gringo Star is an American indie rock group from Atlanta, Georgia. They have released four albums and toured internationally.
Chris McNeary
7 p.m. WineKraft Wine Bar, 80 10th St., Astoria. winekraftpnw.com or 503-468-0206. Folk, rock, originals.
Stormy Weather Arts Festival Saturday Spotlight Concert
7:30 p.m. cannonbeach.org/events-and-festivals/arts-events/stormy-weather-arts-festival or 503-436-2623. $39 for individual concert or $59 for Friday + Saturday concert combo. Marv & Rindy Ross, Jon Koonce CD Release Concert.
Horse Feathers
8 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. libertyastoria.org or 503-325-9522. 12 years, six albums, a new rhythm section steeped in Northern Soul.
Dolphin Midwives Plus Crystal Quartez
8 p.m. Sou'Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542. Experimental harp, voice and percussion.
Vulnere, Drouth, and Rank & Vile live
9 p.m. Charlie's Chop Shop, 1313 Marine Drive, Astoria. chophouseastoria.com. $5 cover.
Sunday, November 3
Richard T. on guitar and Friends
11:30 a.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Buzz Rogowski Plays Live on the Piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Monday, November 4
Live music
6 p.m. American Legion Cannon Beach Post 168, 1216 S Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-2973. Live music and burgers.
Dan Sternadel on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Tuesday, November 5
Dan Sternadel on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Thursday, November 7
Live Jazz
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Brian Copeland Band
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. No cover. Lyrical guitar-pop.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
9 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
