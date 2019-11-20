Thursday, November 21
The Bylines
5 p.m. Dough Dough Bakery, 8 North Holladay Drive, Seaside. doughdoughbakery.com or 503-739-7660. Portland-based, jazz-inspired, story-driven pop.
Thursday Night Jazz with Basin St. NW
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jam session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. Free.
Wanderlodge
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. No cover. Americana rock duo.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
9 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
Friday, November 22
David Drury on guitar
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Maggie & the Katz
6:30 p.m. Sweet Basil’s Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cafesweetbasils.com or 503-436-1539. No cover. Blues, soul and rhythm-n-blues.
Erotic City – A Prince Tribute
9:30 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. labortempleastoria.com or 503-325-0801. $5-$25 suggested donations.
Saturday, November 23
Jennifer Goodenberger on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Broadway, American songbook, pop standards and more.
Jazz and blues with Tom Grant and Shelly Rudolph
7 p.m. Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave. N., Long Beach, Wash. peninsulaartscenter.org/concerts or 360-901-0962. $20.
Barney Perrine
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Rd E, Long Beach, Wash. northbeachtavern.com or 360-642-2302. Classic rock and blues.
Michael Hurley & Friends
7 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. libertyastoria.org or 503-325-9522. Free. 2019 inductee to the Oregon Music Hall of Fame. Rock, western folk and more.
Bar-K Buckaroos
7 p.m. Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach. publiccoastbrewing.com or 503-436-0285. No cover. Western swing band.
Geezer Creek
7 p.m. T. Paul's Supper Club, 360 12th Street, Astoria. tpaulssupperclub.com or 503-325-2545. Guitar, mandolin and vocals.
Charming Disaster
8 p.m. Sou'Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542. Brooklyn-based goth-folk duo.
Sunday, November 24
Richard T. on guitar
11:30 a.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Richard T. and friends.
Birch Pereira & the Gin Joints
2 p.m. The Raymond Theatre, 323 3rd St, Raymond, Wash. sundayafternoonlive.org or 360-875-5123. $15 at the door, $12 in advance at theater. Sunday Afternoon Live presents swing, Americana, jazz and more.
Buzz Rogowski on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of great contemporary pop icons.
Strangled Darlings
8 p.m. Fort George Brewery and Public House, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. fortgeorgebrewery.com or 503-325-7468. No cover. Portland-based folk, pop, punk.
Monday, November 25
Live music
6 p.m. American Legion Cannon Beach Post 168, 1216 S Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-2973. Live music and burgers.
Buzz Rogowski on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of great contemporary pop icons.
Tuesday, November 26
Winter Choir Concert
7 p.m. Hilltop Auditorium, Ilwaco High School, 404 School Rd, Ilwaco, Wash. ocean.k12.wa.us/site/Default.aspx?PageID=82 or 360-642-3731. Ilwaco High School Choir's winter concert.
Thursday, November 28
Thursday Night Jazz with Basin St. NW
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jam session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. Free.
The W Lovers
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. No cover. Americana.
3rd Annual Gratitunes
7:30 p.m. Sou'Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542. Sing-along and talent show.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
9 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
