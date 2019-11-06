Thursday, November 7
Thursday night jazz with Basin St. NW
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jam session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. Free.
Brian Copeland Band
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. No cover. Lyrical guitar-pop.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
9 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
Friday, November 8
David Drury on guitar
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Maggie & the Katz
6:30 p.m. Sweet Basil’s Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cafesweetbasils.com or 503-436-1539. No cover. Blues, soul and rhythm-n-blues.
The Junebugs
8 p.m. Times Theatre & Public House, 133 Broadway, Seaside. timestheatre.com or 503-739-7188. $5 cover. Modern covers, Americana and hip hop.
Forest Grove Outlaws
9 p.m. Charlie’s Chophouse, 1313 Marine Drive, Astoria. Rural scuzz-rock.
Saturday, November 9
Christopher McNeary
10 a.m. Coffee Girl, Pier 39, 100 39th St., Astoria. Folk, beach grass and originals on guitar and harmonica.
Ashleigh and the Riveters
5 p.m. Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. 503-368-3846. $15 cash only. Soaring fiddle, keyboards and vocals.
Niall Carroll
6 p.m. Astoria Brewing Company, 144 11th St., Astoria. 503-325-6975. Guitar, vocals and harmonica, pop, ballads and light rock.
Buzz Rogowski on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of great contemporary pop icons.
Dreckig + Mondegreen
8 p.m. Sou'Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542. Free. Latin dance rhythms and pop.
Oceans Flamenco en Vivo
8 p.m. KALA, 1017 Marine Drive, Astoria. facebook.com/pg/KALA-161815770610399 or 503-338-4878. VIP seating $35, general $23, student $18, child $9. Spanish Flamenco music and dance featuring Savannah Fuentes.
Nate Botsford
8 p.m. Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach. publiccoastbrewing.com or 503-436-0285. No cover.
Toxic Zombie and Hideous Monster
9:30 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. $5. Horror rock.
Sunday, November 10
Buzz Rogowski on piano
11:30 a.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of great contemporary pop icons.
Metronomaly
4 p.m. Pioneer Presbyterian Church, 33324 Patriot Way, Warrenton. Admission is by donation. Featuring music from Mozart to Metallica.
Jennifer Goodenberger on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music from Broadway, American Songbook, film scores, pop standards and Celtic airs.
Oceans Flamenco en Vivo
7:30 p.m. Pine Grove Community House, 225 Laneda Ave, Manzanita. 503-368-7463. VIP seating $35, general: $23, student: $18, child $9. Spanish Flamenco music and dance featuring Savannah Fuentes.
Scratchdog Stringband
8 p.m. Fort George Brewery and Public House, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. No cover. Bluegrass.
Monday, November 11
Live music
6 p.m. American Legion Cannon Beach Post 168, 1216 S Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-2973. Live music and burgers.
Buzz Rogowski on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of great contemporary pop icons.
Tuesday, November 12
Isabella Morrill on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Wednesday November 13
Simon Karakulidi
7 p.m. Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E Washington St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-1222. Free. Classical piano.
Thursday, November 14
Thursday Night Jazz with Basin St. NW
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jam session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. Free.
Electric Relic
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. No cover. Classic and contemporary rock.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
9 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
