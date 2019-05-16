Thursday, May 16
Thursday Night Jazz With Basin St. NW
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Friday, May 17
Niall Carroll
6 p.m. Wet Dog Cafe, 144 11th St., Astoria. astoriabrewingcompany.com Guitar, vocals and harmonica, pop, ballads, and light rock.
Buzz Rogowski on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Nostalgic music by Elton John, The Beatles, and Neil Young, just to name a few.
Maggie & the Katz
6:30 p.m. Sweet Basil's Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cafesweetbasils.com or 503-436-1539. No cover. Blues, soul and rhythm ’n' blues.
North Coast Chorale
7 p.m. Performing Arts Center, 16th and Franklin, Astoria. northcoastchorale.org or 503-791-5681. “Songs of the Earth,” $10 at the door with children under 12 free when accompanied by an adult.
Folkslinger
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. Free and all ages.
Geezer Creek
7 p.m. T. Paul's Supper Club, 360 12th St., Astoria. tpaulssupperclub.com or 503-325-2545. The duo plays original songs of Dale Clark and Americana, in the style of folk/country/blue grass
Saturday, May 18
David Drury on guitar
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Niall Carroll
7 p.m. WineKraft Wine Bar, 80 10th St., Astoria. www.winekraftpnw.com or 503-468-0206. Guitar, vocals and harmonica, pop, ballads and light rock.
The Stargazer Lilies plus Lorka Scher
8 p.m. Sou'Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. www.souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542. Free.
Kim Field and John Cep are The Stargazer Lilies. Cutting-edge presence in the musical ocean of the indie dream pop, shoegaze, ambient and psychedelic scene. Lorka Scher is a Russian-American, dream-folk songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and harpist based in Portland.
Beardz II Men
9:30 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. labortempleastoria.com or 503-325-0801. $5 cover. A 1990's hip hop and all things danceable group.
Sunday, May 19
Jennifer Goodenberger on piano
11:30 a.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Northwest Piano Trio and friends
2 p.m. Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St. An all-classical chamber concert.
North Coast Chorale
3 p.m. Performing Arts Center, 16th and Franklin, Astoria. northcoastchorale.org or 503-791-5681. "Songs of the Earth" $10 at the door with children under 12 free when accompanied by an adult.
Buzz Rogowski on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Fun House
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Road E., Long Beach, Wash. northbeachtavern.com or 360-642-2302. No cover. A lively mix of electric rock and blues.
Dead Lee
8 p.m. Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. tinytoberfest.com or 503-325-7468. No Cover. A Portland-based folk duo who represents a mutual love of the darker folk and country traditions.
Monday, May 20
Buzz Rogowski on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Q Choir rehearsal
7 p.m. Liberty Theatre,Studio A, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. lowercolumbiaqcenter.org. All are welcome and encouraged to join!
Wednesday, May 22
Buzz Rogowski on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Thursday, May 23
Thursday Night Jazz With Basin St. NW
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
