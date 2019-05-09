Thursday, May 9
Thursday Night Jazz With Basin St. Nw
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. 503-325-6777.
Friday, May 10
Buzz Rogowski on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. 503-325-6777.
Maggie & the Katz
6:30 p.m. Sweet Basil’s Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-1539. Playing blues, soul, and rhythm-n-blues.
A Night of Punk
9 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane, Astoria. 503-325-0801. $5 cover. Featuring Al and the Kaydas, The Proper Channels, Joe McKinney and includes DJ’s spinning punk.
Saturday, May 11
Symphonic Stories: A Whale of a Dream
1 p.m. North Coast Family Fellowship, 2245 N. Wahanna Road, Seaside. 503-836-2198. Free, but donations are welcome. Two family-friendly concerts. The story surrounds a friendly white whale as he searches for the courage to dream big and overcome his fears in life. The artwork is provided by emerging artist and musician Melissa Lagerquist and is beautifully paired with the story and the thoughtful and at times intense symphonic music.
Niall Carroll
6 p.m. www.wetdogcafe.com. Guitar, vocals and harmonica, pop, ballads and light rock.
David Drury on guitar
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. 503-325-6777.
Dick Lappe: All Gordon Lightfoot
7 p.m. Peninsula Performing Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave. N., Long Beach, Wash. 360-901-0962. $15 at the door
Just Us
7 p.m. Seaside American Legion, 315 Broadway, Seaside. 503-738-5111. Driving blues rock, rock-a-billy, R & B, soul and funk.
Anna Gilbert
7 p.m. Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-0285. No cover.
The Adventures of Chicken and Dumpling
8 p.m.
Sou’Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. 360-642-2542. Free. The fun-loving alter-egos of Tave Fasce Drake and Nikki Jardin. Their shows involve original music consisting of blues, folk, swing and 1930s-style songs, along with a handful of carefully selected covers often played on unusual and whimsical instruments.
Punk Show
10 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. $5 cover. Punk weekend continues with two classic punk cover bands Kill The Poor and Broken Bodies.
Sunday, May 12
Richard T. and Friends
11:30 a.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. 503-325-6777.
Browsmead Flats
2 p.m. Sunday Afternoon Live, Raymond, Wash. www.sundayafternoonlive.org, or call 360-875-5123. $12 in advance or $15 at the door
Symphonic Stories: A Whale of a Dream
3 p.m. Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St., Astoria. 503-338-2306. Free, but donations welcome
Randy Byrne on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. 503-325-6777. Jazzy R&B, bluesy, folky, alt/gospel covers and originals.
Strangled Darlings
8 p.m. Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-7468. No cover. Jess is a trained classical violinist but picked up cello and discovered that she was actually a bass player. George found his degree in English Lit pays better as an indie musician and so learned the mandolin.
Monday, May 13
Q Choir rehearsals
7 p.m. Liberty Theatre, Studio A, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. www.lowercolumbiaqcenter.org. All are welcome and encouraged to join!
Wednesday, May 15
Buzz Rogowski
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. 503-325-6777.
Thursday, May 16
Thursday Night Jazz With Basin St. NW
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. 503-325-6777.
