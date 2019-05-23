7 p.m. Friday, May 24, and Saturday, May 25, Warrenton High School. 1700 S Main Ave, Warrenton. 503-861-3317. Two-act comedy with 23 cast members directed by Jim Hackwith. {p dir=”ltr”}From top left: Paddy McCargish (Uncle Fester), Anna Schenbeck (Morticia Addams), Blake Leitch (Gomez Addams), Robert Burk (Lurch). Bottom from left: Emily Bergerson (Pugsley Addams), Sofia Morrill (Wednesday Addams).