Thursday, May 23
Brian O’Connor
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. shelburnehotelwa.com or 360-642-4150. Jazz classics and original compositions on guitar.
Thursday Night Jazz With Basin St. NW
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Pretty Gritty
7 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Duo mix country, rock, blues and soul.
Greg Parke
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Rd E., Long Beach, Wash. northbeachtavern.com or 360-642-2302. Local singer-songwriter performs classic Americana.
Friday, May 24
Sempre Sonora
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Debuting piano trio led by Dr. Denise Reed.
Maggie & the Katz
6:30 p.m. Sweet Basil’s Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cafesweetbasils.com or 503-436-1539. Blues, soul and rhythm-n-blues.
Deputy Derosier Memorial Concert
7 p.m. Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park Wash. crownalleyirishpub.com or 360-777-3716. Memorial benefit concert honoring Sheriff’s Deputy Justin DeRosier. Retired Officer Shaun Beebe, who has played at the White House for a 9/11 memorial, will perform.
“The Addams Family, A Musical”
7 p.m. Warrenton High School. 1700 S. Main Ave, Warrenton. 503-861-3317. Two-act comedy with 23 cast members directed by Jim Hackwith.
Eric John Kaiser
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. Free. Some western lap steel guitar and some dirty roadhouse blues.
Moondance
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Rd E., Long Beach, Wash. northbeachtavern.com or 360-642-2302. Ron Barnes and Maria Roze.
Bob Dylan Birthday Tribute
8:30 p.m. KALA, 1017 Marine Drive, Astoria. facebook.com/pg/KALA-161815770610399 or 503-338-4878. $15. Local and regional artists celebrate the songs of Bob Dylan.
Pretty Gritty
9 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Duo mix country, rock, blues and soul.
Disintegration Punk DJ Night
10 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane, Astoria. labortempleastoria.com or 503-325-0801.
Saturday, May 25
Lupulin Ecstasy Fest
Noon. Flavel House, 441 8th St., Astoria. tinytoberfest.com or 503-325-7468. $39. Groovy Wallpaper, Michael “Sheckie” Metzner Trio and Jacob Miller perform.
Gold Dust, a Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band
2 p.m. City of Long Beach, 115 Bolstad Avenue W., Long Beach, Wash. longbeachwa.gov or 360-642-4421. 2019 Summerfest Concert Series.
George Coleman
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. shelburnehotelwa.com or 360-642-4150. Classical, gypsy jazz, Latin on a 12-string guitar.
David Drury on Guitar
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Orbitronz
7 p.m. Seaside American Legion, 315 Broadway, Seaside. seasidepost99.org or 503-738-5111. Americana, country, roots rock, folk and bluegrass.
“The Addams Family, A Musical”
7 p.m. Warrenton High School. 1700 S. Main Ave., Warrenton. 503-861-3317. Two-act comedy with 23 cast members directed by Jim Hackwith.
Barbie G
7 p.m. WineKraft Wine Bar, 80 10th St., Astoria. winekraftpnw.com or 503-468-0206. Acoustic folk.
Toasted
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Road E., Long Beach, Wash. northbeachtavern.com or 360-642-2302.
Bar-K Buckaroos
7 p.m. Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach. publiccoastbrewing.com or 503-436-0285.
Kory Quinn
7 p.m. Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave. N., Long Beach, Wash. Following in the steps of Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger. $10 at the door or at {span}through Brown Paper Tickets, or call 360-901-0962 or visit peninsulaartscenter.org/concerts
Elisabeth Pixley-Fink
8 p.m. Sou’Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542. Portland-based singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist performs folk and rock.
Gold Dust
8 p.m. Peninsula Moose Lodge #2362, 25915 U St., Ocean Park, Wash. 360-665-2362.
Bob Dylan Birthday Tribute
8:30 p.m. KALA, 1017 Marine Drive, Astoria. bit.ly/2HvtCB4 or 503-338-4878. $15. Local and regional artists celebrate the songs of Bob Dylan.
Karaoke From Hell
9 p.m. San Dune Pub, 127 Laneda Ave, Manzanita. 503-368-5080. $5 cover. Portland-based live karaoke band; they play, you sing!
Sunday, May 26
Richard T. On Guitar and Friends
11:30 a.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Music With Kevin and Chris
Noon-2 p.m. Coffee Girl, 100 39th St. Guitar, cajon, harmonica, with originals and beach grass folk/pop.
Jennifer Goodenberger
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Broadway, American Songbook, film music, pop and Celtic airs on piano.
Fun House
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Road E., Long Beach, Wash. northbeachtavern.com or 360-642-2302. Electric rock and blues.
Wanderlodge
7 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Portland-based rock duo performing folk, country and classic rock.
An American Forrest
8 p.m. Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. tinytoberfest.com or 503-325-7468. Western, country and folk on guitar.
Monday, May 27
Q Choir
7 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St, Astoria. lowercolumbiaqcenter.org. All are welcome and encouraged to join.
Wanderlodge
7 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Portland-based rock duo performing folk, country and classic rock.
Tuesday, May 28
Wanderlodge
7 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Portland-based rock duo performing folk, country and classic rock.
Wednesday, May 29
Buzz Rogowski on Piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Judy Eron
7 p.m. Peninsula Performing Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave. N., Long Beach, Wash. 360-901-0962. $15. Country and folk music.
Aaron Crawford at Adrift Hotel
7 p.m. Adrift Hotel + Spa, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. adrifthotel.com or 800-561-2456. Solo acoustic country and Americana.
Raeann Pettit
7 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Folk music.
Thursday, May 30
Brian O’Connor
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. shelburnehotelwa.com or 360-642-4150. Jazz classics and original compositions on guitar.
Equinox
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Traditional and modern jazz.
Aaron Crawford
7 p.m. Adrift Hotel + Spa, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. adrifthotel.com or 800-561-2456. Solo acoustic country and Americana.
Raeann Pettit
7 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Folk music.
