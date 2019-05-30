Thursday, May 30
Brian O’Connor
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. shelburnehotelWash.com or 360-642-4150. Eclectic mix of jazz classics and original compositions.
Equinox, Jazz Ensemble
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Blend of jazz traditions from originals to modern jazz.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. astoriaseniorcenter.org. Open and free to the public.
Aaron Crawford
7 p.m. Adrift Hotel + Spa, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. adrifthotel.com or 800-561-2456. Blending Country/Americana with inspirations.
S.O.S.
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel on the Lawn, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. Free.
Raeann Pettit
7 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. No charge. Unique folk sound.
Friday, May 31
Maggie & the Katz
6:30 p.m. Sweet Basil’s Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cafesweetbasils.com or 503-436-1539. Blues, soul and rhythm-n-blues. No cover.
Perrine Myers
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Road E., Long Beach, Wash. northbeachtavern.com or 360-642-2302. Jazz-inflected covers to original songs and old rock n’ roll. No cover.
Tapwater
9 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. A live “World Twang” experience out of Portland.
Saturday, June 1
“I Pagliacci” (the Clowns) Opera
3 p.m. Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St., Astoria. supportthepac.org or 503-338-2306. $15. Beloved play-within-a-play of love, romance and betrayal.
George Coleman
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. shelburnehotelWash.com or 360-642-4150. Specializing in classical, gypsy jazz and notes of Latin flavor.
Open Mic and Community Dinner
6 p.m. Fairview Grange, 5520 Third St., Tillamook. facebook.com/FairviewGrange or 503-741-9520. For poets, writers, musicians and storytellers. Soup and salad dinner by donation.
David Drury on Guitar
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Mark Dove
7 p.m. Seaside American Legion. 1315 Broadway St, Seaside. 503-738-5158. Texas honky tonk country and classic rock and roll.
Toasted
7 p.m. Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, Wash. crownalleyirishpub.com or 360-777-3716. No cover.
Whale Spirit Drum Circle
7 p.m. Sunset Empire Parks and Recreation District, 1140 Broadway, Seaside. sunsetempire.com or 503-738-3311. $10 donation. No drumming experience is necessary.
Brian O’Conner and George Coleman
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Road E., Long Beach, Wash. northbeachtavern.com or 360-642-2302. No cover. Nostalgic favorites and original compositions.
Geezer Creek
7 p.m. T. Paul’s Supper Club, 360 12th St., Astoria. tpaulssupperclub.com or 503-325-2545. Dale Clark’s originals and Americana, in the style of folk/country/blue grass.
Will West & the Friendly Strangers
9 p.m. San Dune Pub, 127 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. 503-368-5080. $5 cover. Mixing folk, bluegrass, pop, jazz and other wonderful weirdness.
Tapwater
9 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. A live “World Twang” experience out of Portland.
Sunday, June 2
Richard T. on Guitar and Friends
11:30 a.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Kitchen Music
1 p.m. Long Beach Grange, 5715 Sandridge Rd, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-4953. Bring your instruments and music. Traditional, bluegrass, folk, blues, country and pop. All levels welcome.
Summer Salsa Fundraiser
2 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. shelburnehotelWash.com, pcisupport.org or 360-642-4150. $15 A benefit for local immigrant families impacted by ICE. Taco bar buffet, local musicians Brian O’Conner, Barbara Bate, and The Oyster Crackers, silent auction, no-host bar and more.
Julie Smith on Piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Reb Fountain
7 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. New Zealand-based singer/songwriter brings her heart and unique sound.
Monday, June 3
Q Choir
7 p.m. Liberty Theatre, Studio A, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. lowercolumbiaqcenter.org. All are welcome and encouraged to join!
Tuesday, June 4
Buzz Rogowski on Piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of great contemporary pop music icons.
Wednesday, June 5
Buzz Rogowski on Piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jeremy Wilson
7 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Singer-songwriter and music producer from Portland, formerly of Dharma Bums.
Oceans, Flamenco En Vivo
7:30 p.m. Cannon Beach History Center and Museum, 1387 S. Spruce St., Cannon Beach. cbhistory.org or 503-436-9301. $22 general ticket, $35 VIP reserved seating, $14 student ticket, $8 child ticket. Spanish Flamenco music and dance. All ages.
Jeremy Wilson
9 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344.
Thursday, June 6
Brian O’Connor
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. shelburnehotelWash.com or 360-642-4150. Eclectic mix of jazz classics and original compositions.
