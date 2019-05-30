Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her latest work — “Oceans, Flamenco en Vivo”— to the Cannon Beach History Center and Museum at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, and at the the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 6. The water-themed presentation will feature singer/percussionist Jose Moreno and guitarist Pedro Cortes. Both musicians are third-generation Spanish flamenco artists and live in New York City.