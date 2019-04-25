Thursday, May 2
Todd Pederson and Peter Unander
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. 503-325-6777. Thursday Night Jazz.
Friday, May 3
Cinco De Mayo Celebration
6 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. 503-325-9522. Mexican folk dance group 'Mi Cultura' and local mariachi band 'Alma Sureña.'
Buzz Rogowski
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. 503-325-6777. Rogowski plays piano most Wednesday and Friday evenings. He loves the nostalgia of the great contemporary pop music icons.
Maggie & the Katz
6:30 p.m. Sweet Basil's Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-1539. No cover. Blues, soul and rhythm 'n' blues.
Toasted
7 p.m. Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, Wash. 360-777-3716. No cover. Playing the music we all grew up with and still enjoy.
Brian Bovenizer and the New Old Stock
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. 503-717-8159. Free
Saturday, May 4
Adams & Costello
7 p.m. Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-0285. No cover.
Wes Wahrmund
3 p.m. White Bird Gallery, 251 N Hemlock, Cannon Beach. 503-436-2681. Solo-guitar featuring folk music from around the world.
Open Mic and Community Dinner
6 p.m. Fairview Grange, 5520 Third St., Tillamook. 503-741-9520. Open mic for poets, writers, musicians, and storytellers.
Concert
6:30 p.m. Naselle Community Center, 14 Parpala Road, Naselle, Wash. Featuring Carl Wirkkala, Lucas Homgren, Kim Angelis and Jennifer Goodenberger
Pete Seeger 100th Birthday Tribute Concert and Singalong
7 p.m. Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St., Astoria. $15 at the door, children under 12 free if accompanied by an adult. www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4209071
Whale Spirit Drum Circle
7 p.m. Sunset Empire Parks and Recreation District, 1140 Broadway, Seaside. 503-738-3311. $10 donation. No drumming experience is necessary.
Thomas Mudrick
8 p.m. Sou'Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. 360-642-2542. Free. Psychedelic sounds
Sunday, May 5
Julie Smith
11:30 a.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. 503-325-6777. Piano.
Dan Sternadel
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. 503-325-6777. Hard rock, classic blues, Celtic and more on piano.
Folkslinger
8 p.m. Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-7468. No Cover. Folkslinger conveys a melodic soundscape that touches the resentfully heartbroken as well as the unabashedly in love.
Monday, May 6
Dan Sternadel
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. 503-325-6777.
Q Choir Rehearsal
7 p.m. Liberty Theatre, Studio A, 1203 Commercial St, Astoria. www.lowercolumbiaqcenter.org. All are welcome and encouraged to join!
Wednesday, May 8
Buzz Rogowski
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. 503-325-6777.
Thursday, May 9
Thursday Night Jazz With Basin St. NW
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. 503-325-6777.
