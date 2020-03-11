Thursday, March 12
Sugar Thistles
6 p.m. The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. thebistrocannonbeach.com or 503-436-2661. Acoustic folk, country and Americana.
Anthony Enos
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Saxophone with a focus on swing jazz.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. astoriaseniorcenter.org. Bring an instrument.
Jo Passed and Whirl’d
8 p.m. Albatross & Co., 225 14th St., Astoria. albatrossandcompany.com or 503-741-3091. $7. Jazz and indie.
Floating Glass Balls
8 p.m. Bill’s Tavern & Brewhouse, 188 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cannonbeach.org or 503-436-2202. Folk and Americana.
Friday, March 13
Wes Wahrmund
6 p.m. The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. thebistrocannonbeach.com or 503-436-2661. Acoustic guitar.
Todd Pederson and Peter Unander
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Jazz.
Cascadia Chamber Orchestra
7 p.m. Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St., Astoria. supportthepac.org or 503-338-2306. $15. Featuring two operas by Gian Carlo Menotti.
Helen Gillet
7:30 p.m. KALA, 1017 Marine Drive, Astoria. facebook.com/events/462708611277630/ or 503-338-4878. $15. Acoustic cello featuring genres including jazz and alternative rock.
Saturday, March 14
Cascadia Chamber Orchestra
2 p.m. Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St., Astoria. supportthepac.org or 503-338-2306. $15. Featuring two operas by Gian Carlo Menotti.
Run And Tell That
3 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. Featuring acoustic Irish tunes and Irish brews.
River2River
5 p.m. Astoria Armory, 1636 Exchange St., Astoria. astoriaarmory.com. $80 for both dinner and 5 p.m. show; $20 for just the 7:30 p.m. show. Presenting chefs David Crews and Stewart Robinson of the Delta Supper Club, and singer-songwriter Steve Azar.
Wes Wahrmund
6 p.m. The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. thebistrocannonbeach.com or 503-436-2661. Acoustic guitar.
David Drury and Friends
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Jazz.
Castletown
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. Celtic-inspired folk, blues, jazz and country.
David Jacobs-Strain and Bob Beach
7 p.m. Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave. N., Long Beach, Wash. peninsulaartscenter.org/concerts or 360-901-0962. $15. Blues on the guitar and harmonica.
It Takes Two
7 p.m. Seaside American Legion, 315 Broadway St., Seaside. seasidepost99.org or 503-738-5111. 70s, 80s and 90s rock covers.
Bruce Thomas Smith Band
7 p.m. Times Theatre & Public House, 133 Broadway St., Seaside. timestheatre.com or 503-739-7188. Bruce’s annual birthday bash, including door prizes.
Sunday, March 15
Ray Raihala
11:30 a.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Acoustic Americana, folk, blues, country, soft rock and old standards.
Kitchen Music
1 p.m. Long Beach Grange, 5715 Sandridge Road, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-2239. Bring your instruments.
Fern Hill Bluegrass Band and the Bloomer Family
3 p.m. Birkenfeld Theatre, 75 S. Nehalem Ave., Clatskanie. clatskaniearts.org or 503-728-3403. Bluegrass.
Buzz Rogowski
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Piano.
Ides of Swing
7 p.m. Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. fortgeorgebrewery.com or 503-325-7468. Acoustic gypsy jazz.
Monday, March 16
Buzz Rogowski
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Piano.
Q Choir
7 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. lowercolumbiaqcenter.org. Rehearsals are held every Monday. All are welcome.
Wednesday, March 18
Thistle & Rose
6 p.m. The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. thebistrocannonbeach.com or 503-436-26611. Folk ballad, Americana, pop-rock and blues.
Bruce Smith
7 p.m. Capricorn Pub, 810 Broadway St., Seaside. 503-717-5216. Acoustic guitar.
Thursday, March 19
Sugar Thistles
6 p.m. The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. thebistrocannonbeach.com or 503-436-2661. Acoustic folk, country and Americana.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. astoriaseniorcenter.org. Bring an instrument.
Floating Glass Balls
8 p.m. Bill’s Tavern & Brewhouse, 188 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cannonbeach.org or 503-436-2202. Folk and Americana.
