Thursday, March 5
Sugar Thistles
6 p.m. The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. thebistrocannonbeach.com or 503-436-2661. Acoustic folk, country and Americana.
Equinox
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Jazz.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. astoriaseniorcenter.org. Bring an instrument.
Floating Glass Balls
8 p.m. Bill’s Tavern & Brewhouse, 188 North Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cannonbeach.org or 503-436-2202. Folk and Americana.
Friday, March 6
Wes Wahrmund
6 p.m. The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. thebistrocannonbeach.com or 503-436-2661. Acoustic guitar.
Todd Pederson and Peter Unander
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Jazz.
Marlin James Band
7 p.m. North County Recreation District & Performing Arts Center, 36155 9th St., Nehalem. ncrd.org or 855-444-6273. $18. Country and rock.
North Coast Chamber Orchestra
7 p.m. St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church, 36335 Highway 101, Nehalem. saintcatherineoregoncoast.org or 503-457-5246. $10 adults, $5 students, free for children 12 and under. Featuring historical operas.
Battle of the Bands
8 p.m. Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. parkertaylor343@gmail.com. A battle of the bands competition, hosted by Astoria High School senior Taylor Parker for a class project.
Saturday, March 7
Wes Wahrmund
6 p.m. The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. thebistrocannonbeach.com or 503-436-2661. Acoustic guitar.
Anthony Enos
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Saxophone with a focus on swing jazz.
Arcturus Wind Quintet
7 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. 503-325-5922. $30. Pieces will focus on the beauty of northern landscapes.
Eagle Eyes
7 p.m. North County Recreation District & Performing Arts Center, 36155 9th St., Nehalem. ncrd.org or 855-444-6273. $29. Covers of songs by the Eagles.
Whale Spirit Drum Circle
7 p.m. Sunset Empire Parks and Recreation District, 1140 Broadway St., Seaside. sunsetempire.com or 503-738-3311. $10. Drumming. No experience necessary.
It Takes Two
9:30 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. labortempleastoria.com or 503-325-0801. 70s, 80s and 90s rock covers.
Sunday, March 8
Buzz Rogowski
11 a.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Piano.
North Coast Chamber Orchestra
2 p.m. Astoria Elks Lodge #180, 453 11th St., Astoria. 503-325-2806. $10 adults, $5 students, and free for children 12 and under. Featuring multiple operas throughout classical history.
Mel Brown
2 p.m. North County Recreation District & Performing Arts Center, 36155 9th St., Nehalem. ncrd.org or 855-444-6273. $18-$23. Jazz.
Just Us Four
3 p.m. Astoria Moose Lodge, 420 17th St., Astoria. 503-325-08811. Rock, country and bluegrass, followed by an open mic.
Cascadia Chamber Orchestra
4 p.m. Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St., Astoria. supportthepac.org or 503-338-2306. $15. Featuring two operas by Gian Carlo Menotti.
Buzz Rogowski
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Piano.
Monday, March 9
Burgers and Jammin’
6 p.m. American Legion Cannon Beach Post 168, 1216 S Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-2973. Enjoy burgers and live music.
Buzz Rogowski
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Piano.
Q Choir
7 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. lowercolumbiaqcenter.org. Rehearsals are held every Monday. All are welcome.
Tuesday, March 10
Isabella Morrill
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Piano.
Advance Base
8 p.m. Sou’Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542. Mellow electronic.
Wednesday, March 11
Thistle & Rose
6 p.m. The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. thebistrocannonbeach.com or 503-436-26611. Folk ballad, Americana, pop-rock and blues.
Bruce Smith
7 p.m. Capricorn Pub, 810 Broadway St., Seaside. 503-717-5216. Acoustic guitar.
Ilwaco High School Music Night
7 p.m. The Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. 360-642-3731. Ilwaco High School students will perform.
Musician’s Jam
7 p.m. KALA, 1017 Marine Drive, Astoria. facebook.com/pg/KALA-161815770610399 or 503-338-4878. Bring an instrument or sing along.
Thursday, March 12
Sugar Thistles
6 p.m. The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. thebistrocannonbeach.com or 503-436-2661. Zoe and Dmitri Swain play original acoustic folk, country and Americana.
Anthony Enos
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Saxophone with a focus on swing jazz.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. astoriaseniorcenter.org. Bring an instrument.
Jo Passed and Whirl’d
8 p.m. Albatross & Co., 225 14th St., Astoria. albatrossandcompany.com or 503-741-3091. $7. Jazz and indie.
Floating Glass Balls
8 p.m. Bill’s Tavern & Brewhouse, 188 North Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cannonbeach.org or 503-436-2202. Folk and Americana.
