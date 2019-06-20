Thursday, June 20
Brian O’Connor
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. shelburnehotelwa.com or 606-642-4150. No cover. Jazz classics and original compositions.
Thursday Night Jazz With Basin St. NW
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. astoriaseniorcenter.org. Free.
Music at McMenamins
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. No cover.
Friday, June 21
Bjorne and Ole
5 p.m. Clatsop County Fairgrounds, 92937 Walluski Loop, Astoria. astoriascanfest.com. $8 adults; children 6-12 $3; children 5 and under free. Fiddle and accordion musicians from Norway.
Harald Haugaard /Helene Blum Band
6 p.m. Clatsop County Fairgrounds, 92937 Walluski Loop, Astoria. astoriascanfest.com. $8 adults; children 6-12 $3; children 5 and under free. Denmark-based band plays traditional and modern music.
Niall Carroll
6 p.m. Astoria Brewing Company, 144 11th St., Astoria. astoriabrewingcompany.com or 503-325-6975. Guitar, vocals and harmonica, pop, ballads and light rock.
Maggie & the Katz
6:30 p.m. Sweet Basil’s Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cafesweetbasils.com or 503-436-1539. No cover. Blues, soul and rhythm-n-blues.
Toasted
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Rd E, Long Beach, Wash. northbeachtavern.com or 360-642-2302. No cover.
Pyxis Quartet
7:30 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. libertyastoria.org or 503-325-9522. $35. Quartet performs Georg Friedrich Haas’s String Quartet No. 3 in total darkness.
Jessica Manalo
8 p.m. Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach. publiccoastbrewing.com or 503-436-0285. Las Vegas-based soul singer performs acoustic and with band.
Saturday, June 22
Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival entertainment
10 a.m. Clatsop County Fairgrounds, 92937 Walluski Loop, Astoria. astoriascanfest.com. $8 adults; children 6-12 $3; children 5 and under free. Live Scandinavian themed entertainment and dancing on three stages throughout the day.
George Coleman
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. shelburnehotelwa.com or 360-642-4150. Classical, gypsy jazz and notes of Latin flavor.
David Drury on Guitar
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Barbie Gaidosh
7 p.m. WineKraft Wine Bar, 80 10th St., Astoria. winekraftpnw.com or 503-468-0206. Acoustic folk.
Unit Souzou
7 p.m. Cape Disappointment State Park, 244 Robert Gray Drive, Ilwaco, Wash. parks.state.wa.us/486/Cape-Disappointment. Free. Japanese Taiko drumming and folkdance.
James Low
7 p.m. Peninsula Performing Arts Center, 504 Pacific Avenue North, Long Beach, Wash. peninsulaartscenter.org or 360-901-0962. $15. Alt-country.
It Takes 2
7 p.m. Seaside American Legion, 315 Broadway St., Seaside. seasidepost99.org or 503-738-5111. Classic rock and roll and 80’s country music.
Bar-K Buckaroos
7 p.m. Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach. publiccoastbrewing.com or 503-436-0285. No cover. Western swing band.
Hermitage Piano Trio
7:30 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria, libertyastoria.org or 503-325-9522. $35. Cellist Sergey Antonov, pianist Ilya Kazantsev and violinist Misha Keylin perform music from their new album.
Kory Quinn
9 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Americana.
Sunday, June 23
Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival entertainment
10:30 a.m. Clatsop County Fairgrounds, 92937 Walluski Loop, Astoria. astoriascanfest.com. $8 adults; children 6-12 $3; children 5 and under free. Live Scandinavian themed entertainment and dancing on three stages throughout the day.
Ilya Kazantsev piano recital
4 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. libertyastoria.org or 503-325-9522. $35.
Jennifer Goodenberger on Piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
The Drunken Hearts
8 p.m. Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. fortgeorgebrewery.com or 503-325-7468. No cover. Alt-Americana rock from Colorado.
Kory Quinn
9 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Americana.
Monday, June 24
Q Choir
7 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St, Astoria. lowercolumbiaqcenter.org. All are welcome and encouraged to join!
Tuesday, June 25
Blues-N-Burgers
4 p.m. T. Paul’s Supper Club, 360 12th St., Astoria. tpaulssupperclub.com or 503-325-2545.
Buzz Rogowski Plays Live on the Piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of great contemporary pop music icons.
Lewi Longmire
7 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Rock and Americana.
Wednesday, June 26
Buzz Rogowski Plays Live on the Piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of great contemporary pop music icons.
George Coleman
7 p.m. Peninsula Performing Arts Center, 504 Pacific Avenue North, Long Beach, Wash. peninsulaartscenter.org or 360-901-0962. $15.
Pretty Gritty
7 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Country, rock, blues and soul.
Lewi Longmire
7 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Rock and Americana.
Thursday, June 27
Brian O’Connor
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. shelburnehotelwa.com or 360-642-4150. Jazz classics and original compositions.
Equinox Jazz Ensemble
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. astoriaseniorcenter.org. Free.
Music at McMenamins
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. No cover.
Pretty Gritty
7 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Country, rock, blues and soul.
