Thursday, June 27
Brian O’Connor
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. shelburnehotelwa.com or 360-642-4150. Jazz classics and original compositions.
Equinox Jazz Ensemble
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Traditional to modern jazz.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. astoriaseniorcenter.org. Free.
Puccini’s “Gianni Schicchi” opera
7 p.m. Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St., Astoria. amf2020.org. Pay what you can; a $15 donation is suggested. Young artists from the Astoria Music Festival perform in a Puccini opera directed by Dr. Mark Ross Clark.
Music at McMenamins
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. No cover.
Pretty Gritty
7 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Country, rock, blues and soul.
Open Mic
7 p.m. Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, Wash. crownalleyirishpub.com or 360-777-3716.
Friday, June 28
Niall Carroll
6 p.m. Astoria Brewing Company, 144 11th St., Astoria. astoriabrewingcompany.com or 503-325-6975. Guitar, vocals and harmonica, pop, ballads and light rock.
Maggie & the Katz
6:30 p.m. Sweet Basil’s Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cafesweetbasils.com or 503-436-1539. No cover. Blues, soul and rhythm-n-blues.
Puccini’s “Gianni Schicchi” opera
7 p.m. Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St., Astoria. amf2020.org. Pay what you can; a $15 donation is suggested. Young artists in the Astoria Music Festival perform in a Puccini opera directed by Dr. Mark Ross Clark.
Toasted
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Rd E, Long Beach, Wash. northbeachtavern.com or 360-642-2302. No cover.
Pretty Gritty
9 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Country, rock, blues and soul.
Saturday, June 29
Troll Radio Revue
11 a.m. Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. fortgeorgebrewery.com or 503-325-7468.
George Coleman
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. shelburnehotelwa.com or 360-642-4150. Classical, gypsy jazz and notes of Latin flavor.
David Drury on Guitar
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
The Mailman Band
7 p.m. Seaside American Legion, 315 Broadway St., Seaside. seasidepost99.org or 503-738-5111. Americana, classic rock, country, blues and funk.
The Best Intentions
8 p.m. Sou’Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542. Free. Jazz, blues and original music.
The Floating Glass Balls
8 p.m. Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach. publiccoastbrewing.com or 503-436-0285. No cover.
Karaoke
8 p.m. Seaside Elks Lodge 1748, 324 Ave. A, Seaside. 503-738-6651.
Red Bird
9 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Soul music.
Sunday, June 30
Richard T. On Guitar and Friends
11:30 a.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Dan Sternadel on Piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
The Turkey Buzzards
7 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344.
Noah Kite
8 p.m. Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. fortgeorgebrewery.com or 503-325-7468. Pop, jazz, classical and folk.
Monday, July 1
Skadi on Piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Dan Sternadel on Piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
The Turkey Buzzards
7 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344.
Tuesday, July 2
Blues-N-Burgers
4 p.m. T. Paul’s Supper Club, 360 12th St., Astoria. tpaulssupperclub.com or 503-325-2545.
Buzz Rogowski
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of great contemporary pop music icons on piano.
The Turkey Buzzards
7 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344.
Wednesday, July 3
Buzz Rogowski
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of great contemporary pop music icons on piano.
North Coast Symphonic Band with 3 Leg Torso
7 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. libertyastoria.org or 503-325-9522. Free. NCSB’s “Spirit of Adventure” program celebrates America’s birthday.
Thursday, July 4
Brian O’Connor
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. shelburnehotelwa.com or 360-642-4150. Jazz classics and original compositions.
Thursday Night Jazz with Basin St. NW
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. astoriaseniorcenter.org. Free.
Music at McMenamins
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. No cover.
Open Mic
7 p.m. Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, Wash. crownalleyirishpub.com or 360-777-3716.
