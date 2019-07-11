Thursday, July 11
Brian O’Connor
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. shelburnehotelwa.com or 360-642-4150. Jazz classics and original compositions.
Thursday Night Jazz with Basin St. NW
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. astoriaseniorcenter.org. Free.
Barney Perrine and Friends
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Rd E, Long Beach, Wash. northbeachtavern.com or 360-642-2302. No cover.
Music at McMenamins
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. No cover.
Karaoke! with Joe Bear
8 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. labortempleastoria.com or 503-325-0801. Free.
The Horsenecks
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. No cover. Bluegrass and country.
Friday, July 12
Sempre Sonora
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Free. Piano trio debut.
10th Annual Guitar Gathering Show
6 p.m. CCC Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St., Astoria. Tenorguitargathering.info. $35.
Maggie & the Katz
6:30 p.m. Sweet Basil’s Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cafesweetbasils.com or 503-436-1539. No cover. Blues, soul and rhythm-n-blues.
Legends at the Beach
7 p.m. Elks Lodge #1937, 110 Pacific Ave., Long Beach, Wash. elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?LodgeNumber=1937. $15 per person, $25 per couple. See Elvis and Roy Orbison on one stage for two different shows.
Toasted
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Rd E, Long Beach, Wash. northbeachtavern.com or 360-642-2302. No cover.
The Horsenecks
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. No cover. Bluegrass and country.
Saturday, July 13
George Coleman
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. shelburnehotelwa.com or 360-642-4150. Classical, gypsy jazz and Latin.
Niall Carroll
6 p.m. Astoria Brewing Company, 144 11th St., Astoria. astoriabrewingcompany.com or 503-325-6975. Pop and rock cover artist plays guitar, vocals and harmonica.
David Drury on Guitar
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
10th Annual Guitar Gathering Show
6 p.m. CCC Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St., Astoria. tenorguitargathering.info. $35.
Beltaine
7 p.m. Cape Disappointment State Park, 244 Robert Gray Dr., Ilwaco, Wash. parks.state.wa.us/486/Cape-Disappointment. Free. Northwest Celtic fusion band.
Jean Paul Garrau
7 p.m. Peninsula Performing Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave. North, Long Beach, Wash. peninsulartscenter.org or 360-901-0962. $15. Pianist Paul Garrau performs with guitarist Al Perez.
Barney Perrine
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Rd E, Long Beach, Wash. northbeachtavern.com or 360-642-2302. Classic rock and blues.
Fabulous Garage Band
7:30 p.m. Seaside American Legion, 1315 Broadway St., Seaside. 503-738-5158. Class rock, pop, funk and blues.
Denver & Kele Goodwin
8 p.m. Sou’Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542. Free.
The Hackles
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Local vocal, guitar and banjo duo.
Samsel
8 p.m. Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach. publiccoastbrewing.com or 503-436-0285. No cover. Country and rock.
King Ghidora, Wall Crawler, & Alcoholic Werewolf
10 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane, Astoria. labortempleastoria.com or 503-325-0801. $5 cover. Punk bands.
Sunday, July 14
Jennifer Goodenberger
11:30 a.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Piano.
Castletown
12 p.m. Astoria Sunday Market, 12th St, Astoria. astoriasundaymarket.com or 503-325-1010. Celtic and Americana.
Randy Byrne
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Original and cover artist plays jazz, R&B, blues, folk, alt/gospel on piano.
Marisa Anderson with Serious River Song Catalogue
7 p.m. The Anita Building, 1312 Commercial St., Astoria. $10 suggested donation. Children welcome. Country, folk and blues.
The Hackles
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Local vocal, guitar and banjo duo.
Industry Night with DJ Hurtlocker
9 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. labortempleastoria.com or 503-325-0801. Free.
Monday, July 15
Skadi on Piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Tuesday, July 16
Live music
4 p.m. T. Paul’s Supper Club, 360 12th Street, Astoria. tpaulssupperclub.com or 503-325-2545. Blues and burgers.
Buzz Rogowski
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of great contemporary pop music icons on piano.
Moody Little Sister
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Folk.
Wednesday, July 17
Kelley Shannon with Euphoria
6 p.m. Astoria Public Library, 450 10th St., Astoria. astorialibrary.org or 503-325-7323. Brazilian groove.
Buzz Rogowski
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Piano.
Sundae + Mr. Gossel
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344.
Thursday, July 18
Brian O’Connor
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. shelburnehotelwa.com or 360-642-4150.
Thursday Night Jazz with Basin St. NW
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. astoriaseniorcenter.org. Free.
Music at McMenamins
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. No cover.
Karaoke! with Joe Bear
8 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. labortempleastoria.com or 503-325-0801. Free.
Cary Ray Duo
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Rd E, Long Beach, Wash. northbeachtavern.com or 360-642-2302.
Sundae + Mr. Gossel
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344.
