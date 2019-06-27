Thursday, July 4
Seymour the band and Carlee Smith
1 p.m. Nehalem Bay Winery, 34965 OR-53, Nehalem. nehalembaywinery.com or 503-368-9463. No cover.
Brian O’Connor
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. shelburnehotelwa.com or 360-642-4150. Jazz classics and original compositions.
Thursday Night Jazz With Basin St. NW
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. astoriaseniorcenter.org. Free.
Music at McMenamins
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. No cover.
Western Female
7 p.m. Sou’Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542. Free. Honky tonk, rock n’ roll, old-time, early jazz and more.
Friday, July 5
Public Nuisance
5 p.m. Big O Saloon & General Store, 89523 Hwy 202, Astoria. olneysaloon.com or 503-325-8270. Guitar, bass, harmonica and vocals.
Skadi on Piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Maggie & the Katz
6:30 p.m. Sweet Basil’s Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cafesweetbasils.com or 503-436-1539. No cover. Blues, soul and rhythm-n-blues.
Double J And the Boys
7 p.m. Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, Wash. crownalleyirishpub.com or 360-777-3716. Country/folk band playing on fiddle, accordion and guitar.
Toasted
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Rd E, Long Beach, Wash. northbeachtavern.com or 360-642-2302. No cover.
Stefan Szabo
8 p.m. Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach. publiccoastbrewing.com or 503-436-0285.
Saturday, July 6
Baby Gramps and Sedona Fire
1 p.m. Nehalem Bay Winery, 34965 OR-53, Nehalem. nehalembaywinery.com or 503-368-9463.
Echoes of Yazgurs
2 p.m. City of Long Beach, 115 Bolstad Avenue W, Long Beach, Wash. longbeachwa.gov or 360-642-4421. Free.
George Coleman
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. shelburnehotelwa.com or 360-642-4150. Classical, gypsy jazz and notes of Latin flavor.
David Drury on Guitar
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Bradford Loomis
7 p.m. Peninsula Performing Arts Center, 504 Pacific Avenue North, Long Beach, Wash. 360-901-0962. $15 at the door or online at bit.ly/2XfLBWN
Whale Spirit Drum Circle
7 p.m. Sunset Empire Parks and Recreation District, 1140 Broadway St, Seaside. sunsetempire.com or 503-738-3311. $10 donation.
Greg Parke
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Rd E, Long Beach, Wash. www.northbeachtavern.com or 360-642-2302. No cover. Americana.
Theory of Relativity Band
7:30 p.m. Seaside American Legion, 1315 Broadway St., Seaside. 503-738-5158.
Barney Nine-Fingers Perrine
8 p.m. Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach. publiccoastbrewing.com or 503-436-0285. Classic rock and blues.
Talia Keys
8 p.m. Sou’Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542. Free. Soul-Funk-Rock n’ Roll.
Karaoke From Hell
9 p.m. San Dune Pub, 127 Laneda Ave, Manzanita. 503-368-5080. $5 cover. Live karaoke band; they play, you sing!
Erotic City
10 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. labortempleastoria.com or 503-325-0801. $6 Cover. Prince tribute band with a funky twist.
Sunday, July 7
Richard T. On Guitar and Friends
11:30 a.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Kitchen Music
1 p.m. Long Beach Grange, 5715 Sandridge Rd, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-4953.
Bring your instruments and music and play traditional, bluegrass, folk, blues, country and pop. All are welcome to play or listen.
Dan Sternadel on Piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Monday, July 8
Dan Sternadel on Piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Tuesday, July 9
Live music
4 p.m. T. Paul’s Supper Club, 360 12th Street, Astoria. tpaulssupperclub.com or 503-325-2545. Blues and burgers.
Buzz Rogowski Plays Live on the Piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Music of great contemporary pop music icons on piano.
Wednesday, July 10
Buzz Rogowski Plays Live on the Piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Music of great contemporary pop music icons on piano.
Ted Brainard
7 p.m. Peninsula Performing Arts Center, 504 Pacific Avenue North, Long Beach, Wash. 360-901-0962. $15. Blues.
Thursday, July 11
Brian O’Connor
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. shelburnehotelwa.com or 360-642-4150. Jazz classics and original compositions.
Thursday Night Jazz With Basin St. NW
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. astoriaseniorcenter.org. Free.
Music at McMenamins
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. No cover.
Karaoke! with Joe Bear
8 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. labortempleastoria.com or 503-325-0801.
Free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.