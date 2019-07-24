Thursday, July 25
Brian O’Connor
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. shelburnehotelwa.com or 360-642-4150. Jazz classics and original compositions on guitar.
Equinox Jazz Ensemble
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Traditional to modern jazz.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. astoriaseniorcenter.org Free.
Music at McMenamins
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. No cover.
Brian O’Connor
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Rd E, Long Beach, Wash. northbeachtavern.com or 360-642-2302. Nostalgic favorites and original compositions.
Open Mic
7 p.m. Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, Wash. crownalleyirishpub.com or 360-777-3716. Come sing some songs!
Alec Hutson Band
8 p.m. KALA, 1017 Marine Drive, Astoria. facebook.com/pg/KALA-161815770610399 or 503-338-4878. $15. Folk-soul-pop ensemble.
Karaoke! with Joe Bear
8 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
Karaoke
8 p.m. Seaside American Legion, 1315 Broadway St., Seaside. seasidepost99.org or 503-738-5111.
Pretty Gritty
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Country, rock, blues and soul.
Friday, July 26
Double J and the Boys
Noon. Columbia-Pacific Friday Market, Long Beach, Wash.
Tropical Storm — A Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band
1 p.m. Veteran’s Field, 111 3rd St. SE, Long Beach, Wash. longbeachwa.gov 360-642-4421.
Sempre Sonora and David Drury
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Free. Piano trio and solo guitar.
Maggie & the Katz
6:30 p.m. Sweet Basil’s Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cafesweetbasils.com or 503-436-1539. No cover. Blues, soul and rhythm-n-blues.
Moondance
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Rd E, Long Beach, Wash. northbeachtavern.com or 360-642-2302.
Three for Silver
7:30 p.m. Albatross & Co., 225 14th St, Astoria. albatrossandcompany.com or 503-741-3091.
Pretty Gritty
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Country, rock, blues and soul.
Trask River Redemption
8 p.m. San Dune Pub, 127 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. 503-368-5080. $5 cover. Country rock band.
Saturday, July 27
Troll Radio Revue
11 a.m. Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. fortgeorgebrewery.com or 503-325-7468. Beerman Creek String Band, the Troll, Stinky Toadwort, Troll Radio Theater Troupe and special guests.
Greg Georgeson Trio
2:25 p.m. San Dune Pub, 127 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. 503-368-5080. Rock and roll band.
George Coleman
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. shelburnehotelwa.com or 360-642-4150. Classical, gypsy jazz and Latin.
Brownsmead Flats
7 p.m. Cape Disappointment State Park, 244 Robert Gray Drive, Ilwaco, Wash. parks.state.wa.us/486/Cape-Disappointment. Free. Folk, bluegrass, and locally grown “crabgrass.”
Barbie G.
7 p.m. WineKraft Wine Bar, 80 10th St., Astoria. winekraftpnw.com or 503-468-0206. Barbie G hosts a fun evening of trivia and live music.
Double J And the Boys
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Rd E, Long Beach, Wash. northbeachtavern.com or 360-642-2302. Your favorite old country songs on accordion, fiddle, and guitar.
Bar-K Buckaroos
7 p.m. Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach. publiccoastbrewing.com or 503-436-0285. No cover. Bluegrass, country, jazz and reggae.
Illusion Dweller, Nice Dreams, and Laura Palmers
7:30 p.m. Albatross & Co., 225 14th St., Astoria. albatrossandcompany.com or 503-741-3091.
Just Us Band
7:30 p.m. Seaside American Legion, 1315 Broadway St., Seaside. seasidepost99.org or 503-738-5111. Country and rock n roll.
Ora Cogan
8 p.m. Sou’Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542. Free. Folk.
Karaoke
8 p.m. Seaside Elks Lodge 1748, 324 Ave. A, Seaside. 503-738-6651.
Torture Rack, Hacksaw and Disease
9 p.m. Charlie’s Chop Shop, 1313 Marine Drive, Astoria. chophouseastoria.com or 503-741-3033. $8 cover. Metal bands.
Wanderlodge
9 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Folk, country and classic rock.
Kory Quinn
9 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Americana.
Dinner for Wolves, Cobra Thief and Hired Hounds
9:30 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. labortempleastoria.com or 503-325-0801. $5 Cover. Rock.
Sunday, July 28
Jennifer Goodenberger on Piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Hillfolk Noir
7 p.m. Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. fortgeorgebrewery.com or 503-325-7468. Folk, bluegrass, punk and blues.
Drunken Prayer / Wanderlodge
7 p.m. Adrift Hotel, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. adrifthotel.com or 800-561-2456.
Monday, July 29
Skadi on Piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Drunken Prayer / Wanderlodge
7 p.m. Adrift Hotel, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. adrifthotel.com or 800-561-2456.
Tuesday, July 30
Live music
4 p.m. T. Paul’s Supper Club, 360 12th St., Astoria. tpaulssupperclub.com or 503-325-2545. Blues and burgers.
Buzz Rogowski
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of great contemporary pop music icons on piano.
Drunken Prayer / Wanderlodge
7 p.m. Adrift Hotel, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. adrifthotel.com or 800-561-2456.
Wednesday, July 31
Buzz Rogowski
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of great contemporary pop music icons on piano.
Scheckie & Co.
8 p.m. Albatross & Co., 225 14th St., Astoria. albatrossandcompany.com or 503-741-3091.
Annachristie Sapphire
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Experimental folk and desert rock.
Thursday, August 1
Brian O’Connor
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. shelburnehotelwa.com or 360-642-4150. Jazz classics and original composition on guitar.
Thursday Night Jazz with Basin St. NW
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. astoriaseniorcenter.org. Free.
Open Mic
7 p.m. Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, Wash. crownalleyirishpub.com or 360-777-3716. Come sing some songs!
Music at McMenamins
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. No cover.
Karaoke! with Joe Bear
8 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. labortempleastoria.com or 503-325-0801. Free.
Karaoke
8 p.m. Seaside American Legion, 1315 Broadway St., Seaside. seasidepost99.org or 503-738-5111.
Annachristie Sapphire
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Experimental folk and desert rock.
