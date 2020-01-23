Thursday, January 23
Jam session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. Free.
Open Mic
7 p.m. Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, Wash. crownalleyirishpub.com or 360-777-3716. Bring your instrument and sing some songs. Three songs or 15 minutes. Covers and originals.
The Horsenecks
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2311. No cover.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
9 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
Friday, January 24
The Desert Kind
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2311. No cover. Unplugged Americana.
Melissa Crispo
8 p.m. Manzanita Lighthouse, 36480 US-101, Nehalem. manzanitalighthouse.com or 503-368-4990. Free.
Saturday, January 25
Learn to Play Ukelele
9:45 a.m. Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Learn how to play the ukulele with instructor Kathy Ryan.
Bar-K Buckaroos
7 p.m. Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach. publiccoastbrewing.com or 503-436-0285. No cover. Western swing band.
Johnny Franco
8 p.m. Sou’Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542. Free. From Brazil, a high energy performer.
The Desert Kind
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2311. No cover. Unplugged Americana.
Kina Lyn & Matt Franzen
9 p.m. San Dune Pub, 127 Laneda Ave, Manzanita. sandunepub.com or 503-368-5080. $5. Husband and wife duo and Americana sharpshooters.
Tribute to 90S Grunge and Alt Rock With Schwing
9:30 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane, Astoria. labortempleastoria.com or 503-325-0801. $5. Grunge, pop, punk and rap.
Sunday, January 26
Just Us 4
3 p.m. Astoria Moose Lodge 408, 420 17th St, Astoria. mooseintl.org/location/408-astoria or 503-325-0881. No cover. Open mic.
Hemlock
8 p.m. Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane Street, Astoria. fortgeorgebrewery.com or 503-325-7468. Lo-fi "bedroom" folk-pop.
The Desert Kind
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2311. No cover. Unplugged Americana.
Monday, January 27
Live music
6 p.m. American Legion Cannon Beach Post 168, 1216 S Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-2973. Live music and burgers.
Q Choir
7 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St, Astoria. lowercolumbiaqcenter.org. Q Choir rehearsals are every Monday. All are welcome and encouraged to join.
Tuesday, January 28
Pretty Gritty
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2311. No cover. Country, rock, blues and soul.
Wednesday, January 29
Pretty Gritty
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2311. No cover.
Thursday, January 30
Jam session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. Free.
The Lonely: Celebrating Roy Orbinson
7 p.m. Raymond Theatre, 323-1/2 3rd St., Raymond, Wash. sundayafternoonlive.org or 360-942-4127. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. A dynamic tribute.
Open Mic
7 p.m. Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, Wash. crownalleyirishpub.com or 360-777-3716. Bring your instrument and sing some songs. Three songs or 15 minutes. Covers and originals.
Pretty Gritty
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2311. No cover.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
9 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
