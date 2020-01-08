Thursday, January 9
Jam session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. Free.
Open Mic
7 p.m. Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, Wash. crownalleyirishpub.com or 360-777-3716. Bring your instrument and sing some songs. Three songs or 15 minutes. Covers and originals.
The Ghost Ease + Petit Poucet
8 p.m. Albatross & Co., 225 14th St, Astoria. albatrossandcompany.com or 503-741-3091. Rock and roll.
Roostipher
8:30 p.m. Columbian Theatre Voodoo Room, 1114 Marine Drive, Astoria. columbianvoodoo.com/voodoo or 503-325-2233. Andrew Randal on drums and Christopher McNeary on guitar, harmonica and vocals. Original folk, rock and more.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
9 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
Friday, January 10
The Bold Doherty
7 p.m. Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, Wash. crownalleyirishpub.com or 360-777-3716.
Flight
7:15 p.m. The Ten Fifteen Theater, 1015 Commercial St, Astoria. A Sparrow Dance Company debut performance featuring 10 modern dance pieces including 5 original, never before seen pieces. Choreography by Artistic Director Julia Gingerich, Afro Caribe, Kimberly Miguel Mulle and Valarie Edwards. Tenor Julian Gingerich, narration by poet Kimberly O’Bryant and art by Glen Herman of Astoria Makers. *This event repeats Saturday.
Bucky
8 p.m. Times Theatre & Public House, 133 Broadway, Seaside. timestheatre.com or 503-739-7188.
DJ Mnemonic
9 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane, Astoria. labortempleastoria.com or 503-325-0801. Energetic dance music played live using a modular synthesizer. House beats.
Saturday, January 11
Celtic and Celtic-Inspired Music With Casey Neill and Johnny Connolly
7 p.m. Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave. N., Long Beach. peninsulaartscenter.org/concerts or 360-901-0962. $15.
Brad Creel and the Reel Deel
7 p.m. Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. 503-368-3846. $10 admission cash at door. Smart and funny acoustic folk tunes. The group created what they describe as a country sound called, “Lava Lamp Country."
Ted Brainard
7 p.m. Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, Wash. crownalleyirishpub.com or 360-777-3716.
Petty Fever, Tribute to Tom Petty
7:30 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. libertyastoria.org or 503-325-9522. $25, $20 military, seniors and students. Awarded 2013 and 2014 LA Music Awards "Tribute Band of the Year" and the 2017 and 2018 Las Vegas Music Awards "International Tribute Band of the Year."
Plastic Harmony Band & the Shelby Fvp
8 p.m. Sou’Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542.
Sunday, January 12
Just Us 4
3 p.m. Astoria Moose Lodge 408, 420 17th St, Astoria. mooseintl.org/location/408-astoria or 503-325-0881. No cover. Open mic.
Nick Delffs
8 p.m. Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane Street, Astoria. fortgeorgebrewery.com or 503-325-7468. No cover. Songwriter.
Monday, January 13
Live music
6 p.m. American Legion Cannon Beach Post 168, 1216 S Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-2973. Live music and burgers.
Q Choir
7 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St, Astoria. lowercolumbiaqcenter.org. Q Choir rehearsals are every Monday. All are welcome and encouraged to join.
Thursday, January 16
Jam session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. Free.
John Nilsen & Swimfish
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart, OR. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. Free. A colorful band featuring original folk and rock music.
Open Mic
7 p.m. Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, Wash. crownalleyirishpub.com or 360-777-3716. Bring your instrument and sing some songs. Three songs or 15 minutes. Covers and originals.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
9 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
